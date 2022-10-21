Who's Playing
Phoenix @ Portland
Current Records: Phoenix 1-0; Portland 1-0
What to Know
The Portland Trail Blazers haven't won a game against the Phoenix Suns since Oct. 23 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. They will face off against one another at 10 p.m. ET at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. The Trail Blazers aren't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last contest, so don't count them out.
Portland bagged a 115-108 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. Jerami Grant and Josh Hart were among the main playmakers for Rip City as the former had 23 points in addition to eight rebounds and the latter had 19 points and five assists along with seven boards.
Speaking of close games: Phoenix sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 107-105 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 62-45 deficit. Among those leading the charge for Phoenix was Devin Booker, who had 28 points and nine assists.
Portland found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 120-90 punch to the gut against Phoenix when the two teams previously met in March. Maybe Rip City will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: Bally Sports - Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $36.00
Odds
The Suns are a 4.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Portland have won 14 out of their last 25 games against Phoenix.
- Mar 02, 2022 - Phoenix 120 vs. Portland 90
- Dec 14, 2021 - Phoenix 111 vs. Portland 107
- Nov 10, 2021 - Phoenix 119 vs. Portland 109
- Oct 23, 2021 - Portland 134 vs. Phoenix 105
- May 13, 2021 - Phoenix 118 vs. Portland 117
- Mar 11, 2021 - Phoenix 127 vs. Portland 121
- Feb 22, 2021 - Phoenix 132 vs. Portland 100
- Mar 10, 2020 - Portland 121 vs. Phoenix 105
- Mar 06, 2020 - Phoenix 127 vs. Portland 117
- Dec 30, 2019 - Phoenix 122 vs. Portland 116
- Dec 16, 2019 - Portland 111 vs. Phoenix 110
- Mar 09, 2019 - Portland 127 vs. Phoenix 120
- Jan 24, 2019 - Portland 120 vs. Phoenix 106
- Dec 06, 2018 - Portland 108 vs. Phoenix 86
- Feb 24, 2018 - Portland 106 vs. Phoenix 104
- Jan 16, 2018 - Portland 118 vs. Phoenix 111
- Oct 28, 2017 - Portland 114 vs. Phoenix 107
- Oct 18, 2017 - Portland 124 vs. Phoenix 76
- Apr 01, 2017 - Portland 130 vs. Phoenix 117
- Mar 12, 2017 - Portland 110 vs. Phoenix 101
- Nov 08, 2016 - Portland 124 vs. Phoenix 121
- Nov 02, 2016 - Phoenix 118 vs. Portland 115
- Dec 11, 2015 - Portland 106 vs. Phoenix 96
- Oct 31, 2015 - Phoenix 101 vs. Portland 90
- Oct 30, 2015 - Phoenix 110 vs. Portland 92