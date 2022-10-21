Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Portland

Current Records: Phoenix 1-0; Portland 1-0

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers haven't won a game against the Phoenix Suns since Oct. 23 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. They will face off against one another at 10 p.m. ET at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. The Trail Blazers aren't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last contest, so don't count them out.

Portland bagged a 115-108 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. Jerami Grant and Josh Hart were among the main playmakers for Rip City as the former had 23 points in addition to eight rebounds and the latter had 19 points and five assists along with seven boards.

Speaking of close games: Phoenix sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 107-105 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 62-45 deficit. Among those leading the charge for Phoenix was Devin Booker, who had 28 points and nine assists.

Portland found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 120-90 punch to the gut against Phoenix when the two teams previously met in March. Maybe Rip City will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: Bally Sports - Arizona

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $36.00

Odds

The Suns are a 4.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Portland have won 14 out of their last 25 games against Phoenix.