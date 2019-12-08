Trail Blazers vs. Thunder: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Trail Blazers vs. Thunder basketball game
Who's Playing
Portland (home) vs. Oklahoma City (away)
Current Records: Portland 9-14; Oklahoma City 9-12
What to Know
The Portland Trail Blazers need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.74 points per game. Portland and the Oklahoma City Thunder will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Portland has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
The Trail Blazers found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 136-113 punch to the gut against the Los Angeles Lakers last week. Portland's defeat came about despite a quality game from G Damian Lillard, who had 29 points and eight assists in addition to seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Oklahoma City ultimately got the result they were hoping for. They enjoyed a cozy 139-127 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. No one put up better numbers for Oklahoma City than PG Chris Paul, who really brought his A game. He had 30 points and seven assists.
Oklahoma City's win lifted them to 9-12 while Portland's loss dropped them down to 9-14. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Portland is second worst in the league in fouls per game, with 23.3 on average. To make matters even worse for the Trail Blazers, the Thunder enter the contest with 22.9 fouls drawn per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. Maybe that strength will give the Thunder the oomph they need to beat the odds.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $11.67
Odds
The Trail Blazers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Thunder.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: 223
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Portland have won 15 out of their last 23 games against Oklahoma City.
- Nov 27, 2019 - Portland 136 vs. Oklahoma City 119
- Oct 30, 2019 - Portland 102 vs. Oklahoma City 99
- Apr 23, 2019 - Portland 118 vs. Oklahoma City 115
- Apr 21, 2019 - Portland 111 vs. Oklahoma City 98
- Apr 19, 2019 - Oklahoma City 120 vs. Portland 108
- Apr 16, 2019 - Portland 114 vs. Oklahoma City 94
- Apr 14, 2019 - Portland 104 vs. Oklahoma City 99
- Mar 07, 2019 - Oklahoma City 129 vs. Portland 121
- Feb 11, 2019 - Oklahoma City 120 vs. Portland 111
- Jan 22, 2019 - Oklahoma City 123 vs. Portland 114
- Jan 04, 2019 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. Portland 109
- Mar 25, 2018 - Portland 108 vs. Oklahoma City 105
- Mar 03, 2018 - Portland 108 vs. Oklahoma City 100
- Jan 09, 2018 - Portland 117 vs. Oklahoma City 106
- Nov 05, 2017 - Portland 103 vs. Oklahoma City 99
- Mar 07, 2017 - Portland 126 vs. Oklahoma City 121
- Mar 02, 2017 - Portland 114 vs. Oklahoma City 109
- Feb 05, 2017 - Oklahoma City 105 vs. Portland 99
- Dec 13, 2016 - Portland 114 vs. Oklahoma City 95
- Apr 06, 2016 - Portland 120 vs. Oklahoma City 115
- Mar 14, 2016 - Oklahoma City 128 vs. Portland 94
- Jan 10, 2016 - Portland 115 vs. Oklahoma City 110
- Dec 16, 2015 - Oklahoma City 106 vs. Portland 90
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
NBA DFS picks, Dec. 8 advice, lineups
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
NBA quarter-season awards
If the 2019-20 season ended today, here's who would deserve the hardware
-
LeBron agrees Bronny is a better shooter
In fact, LeBron says he probably has the '3rd best jump shot' in his house
-
Brown wants Simmons to shoot more threes
Simmons made the second 3-pointer of his career on Saturday
-
Knicks show true colors after Fiz firing
Remember, Steve Mills and Scott Perry aren't exactly against calling press conferences
-
Ben Simmons nets second-career 3-pointer
That's two career 3s for Simmons, who also hit a fadeaway jumper on Saturday
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans