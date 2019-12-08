Trail Blazers vs. Thunder: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Portland (home) vs. Oklahoma City (away)

Current Records: Portland 9-14; Oklahoma City 9-12

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.74 points per game. Portland and the Oklahoma City Thunder will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Portland has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

The Trail Blazers found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 136-113 punch to the gut against the Los Angeles Lakers last week. Portland's defeat came about despite a quality game from G Damian Lillard, who had 29 points and eight assists in addition to seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Oklahoma City ultimately got the result they were hoping for. They enjoyed a cozy 139-127 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. No one put up better numbers for Oklahoma City than PG Chris Paul, who really brought his A game. He had 30 points and seven assists.

Oklahoma City's win lifted them to 9-12 while Portland's loss dropped them down to 9-14. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Portland is second worst in the league in fouls per game, with 23.3 on average. To make matters even worse for the Trail Blazers, the Thunder enter the contest with 22.9 fouls drawn per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. Maybe that strength will give the Thunder the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9 p.m. ET

Sunday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma

Fox SportsNet Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.67

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Thunder.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: 223

Series History

Portland have won 15 out of their last 23 games against Oklahoma City.