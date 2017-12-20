Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian announce they're expecting a child together

Well, Khloe is the latest in the Kardashian/Jenner clan to announce that she's expecting a child, and Cleveland Cavaliers big man Tristan Thompson is the father.

Thompson and Kardashian have been dating for about a year and this will be their first baby together. Rumors surrounding a possible pregnancy have been circulating Hollywood's gossip pages for a number of weeks now, but the pair confirmed the news with an Instagram post on Wednesday afternoon.

In the caption of her post, Khloe dedicated a section to Thompson:

My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us. Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life!

Khloe is the third member of the Kardashian bloodline to announce that she's currently expecting, joining sister Kim, who is awaiting her third child (through a surrogate) with rapper Kanye West, and half-sister Kylie Jenner, who is expecting her first child with rapper Travis Scott.