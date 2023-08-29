Team USA made quick work of Greece in its second game of the 2023 FIBA World Cup, pulling away with a 28-point win to improve to 2-0 in group play. It was a balanced attack from Team USA, with all 12 players on the roster getting on the board. Austin Reaves led Team USA with 15 points, but overall it was a group effort in a game where Team USA shot 40% from 3-point range. With two wins under their belts and Group C already locked up, the Americans face Jordan on Wednesady in their final group-play game.

Jordan is winless so far in the tournament but has made some buzz with former NBA player Rondae Hollis-Jefferson putting up big numbers. While Jordan certainly won't pose a major threat for Team USA picking up their first loss in the tournament, overlooking the would be a mistake as Hollis-Jefferson has already approached the 40-point mark so far. Here's a look at the matchup facing Team USA on Wednesday.

Team USA vs. Jordan

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 30 | Time : 4:40 a.m. ET

Wednesday, Aug. 30 | : 4:40 a.m. ET Location: Mall of Asia Arena -- Manila, Philippines

Mall of Asia Arena -- Manila, Philippines TV channel: ESPN2 | Live stream : fubo (try for free)

ESPN2 | : fubo (try for free) Odds: Team USA -41.5 | O/U: 185.5

Storylines



The second unit continues to be a strong point for Team USA, which was led by Reaves off the bench in points and assists. It's a positive that the reserves have been so impactful this early in the tournament, and quite frankly it isn't surprising given the amount of talent on this roster. But as the competition stiffens, Steve Kerr and the rest of the coaching staff may need to figure out how best to manage the rotation if the starting five aren't bringing the same firepower as the bench players. But for right now, this matchup against Jordan gives the starters another opportunity to build some more chemistry before the tournament gets tougher.

On the other end of this matchup is Jordan, a country that has no current NBA players on the roster, and the biggest name is Hollis-Jefferson, who after spending six years in the NBA has since moved on to playing overseas. Though Hollis-Jefferson is no longer in the league, his 39-point performance against New Zealand on Monday showed why he was a first-round draft pick in 2015. Not only that, but Hollis-Jefferson was doing his best Kobe Bryant impersonation from the way he was playing down to the shaved head, jersey number (No. 24) and armband the way Bryant used to wear it. It was an uncanny comparison every time Hollis-Jefferson pulled up for the patented Kobe fadeaway, and he'll surely try to take over again when he faces Team USA.

Prediction

Greece was expected to be the toughest competition for Team USA in group play and that ended up being a cake walk, so I expect another big victory against Jordan. The Pick: Team USA -41.5