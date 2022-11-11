Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Golden State

Current Records: Cleveland 8-3; Golden State 4-7

What to Know

This Friday, the Golden State Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 120.64 points per contest. They will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 10 p.m. ET Friday at Chase Center after having had a few days off. Bragging rights belong to the Warriors for now since they're up 23-6 across their past 29 matchups.

Things were close when the Dubs and the Sacramento Kings clashed on Monday, but Golden State ultimately edged out the opposition 116-113. Point guard Stephen Curry took over for the Dubs, finishing with 47 points (a whopping 41% of their total) and eight dimes in addition to eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Cleveland came up short against Sacramento on Wednesday, falling 127-120. Cleveland's loss came about despite a quality game from shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who shot 6-for-14 from downtown and finished with 38 points and five boards. Mitchell's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Golden State is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 2-6 against the spread when favored.

Golden State's victory lifted them to 4-7 while Cleveland's defeat dropped them down to 8-3. Chef Curry will be someone to keep an eye on after he shot 7-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 47 points, eight assists and eight rebounds on Monday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Cleveland's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $90.00

Odds

The Warriors are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Golden State have won 23 out of their last 29 games against Cleveland.