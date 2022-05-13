Who's Playing

Memphis @ Golden State

Current Records: Memphis 2-3; Golden State 3-2

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET Friday at Chase Center. The Grizzlies will be strutting in after a victory while Golden State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Memphis is hoping for another win. On Wednesday, they really took it to the Warriors for a full four quarters, racking up a 134-95 win at home. With Memphis ahead 77-50 at the half, the matchup was all but over already. Their point guard Tyus Jones looked sharp as he had 21 points and nine assists.

Despite Memphis winning this past one, the oddsmakers have Golden State as an eight-point favorite. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that the Grizzlies are 15-6-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Memphis is now 2-3 while the Warriors sit at a mirror-image 3-2. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Memphis enters the game with 115.6 points per game on average, good for second best in the league. But Golden State comes into the contest boasting the third fewest points allowed per game in the league at 105.5. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $156.55

Odds

The Warriors are a big 8-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State have won 18 out of their last 31 games against Memphis.