The Los Angeles Lakers (45-34) and the Golden State Warriors (43-35) square off in a Western Conference battle on Tuesday evening that could be a preview of a play-in matchup. The Warriors have won seven of their last eight. On Sunday, Golden State topped the Utah Jazz 118-110. The Lakers fell 127-117 to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night. LeBron James (illness) and Anthony Davis (eye) are questionable.

Tipoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Los Angles is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Warriors vs. Lakers odds via SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points is 234.5. Before making any Lakers vs. Warriors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Warriors vs. Lakers spread: Los Angeles -2.5

Warriors vs. Lakers over/under: 234.5 points

Warriors vs. Lakers money line: Los Angeles -145, Golden State +121

GSW: 26-13 ATS on the road this year

LAL: 37-42-1 ATS this season

Why the Lakers can cover

James (questionable) is starting to hit another level as the NBA playoff approach. James can still get into the lane but his jumper has also been hitting this year. The 20-time All-Star logs 25.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game. He also shoots 41% from downtown. In his last outing, James had 24 points and 12 assists.

Guard D'Angelo Russell has been a reliable playmaker in the backcourt. Russell has the ability to space the floor and brings a calm ball handler onto the court. The Ohio State product averages 18.2 points, 6.3 assists and makes 41% of 3-pointers as well. On April 2, Russell dropped 25 points and seven dimes.

Why the Warriors can cover

Forward Jonathan Kuminga gives the Warriors an athletic scorer. Kuminga owns the bounce to soar above the rim for both boards and monster slams. He does a good job of finishing with either hand at the rim. The 21-year-old averages 16.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and shoots 53% from the floor. In his last game, Kuminga had 21 points and 10 boards.

Guard Stephen Curry is the best shooter in the history of the game and puts fear in defenses from 40 feet away. The 10-time All-Star is ninth in the league in scoring (26.5) with 4.4 rebounds and five assists per contest. On April 5, Curry dropped 28 points, six boards and five assists.

