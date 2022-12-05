Who's Playing
Indiana @ Golden State
Current Records: Indiana 12-11; Golden State 13-11
What to Know
This Monday, the Golden State Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.29 points per game. They have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Indiana Pacers at 10 p.m. ET Dec. 5 at Chase Center. Golden State is out to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.
The Warriors had enough points to win and then some against the Houston Rockets this past Saturday, taking their matchup 120-101. The Dubs' small forward Andrew Wiggins looked sharp as he shot 8-for-10 from downtown and finished with 36 points and five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Indiana ended up a good deal behind the Portland Trail Blazers when they played on Sunday, losing 116-100. The Pacers were down 93-74 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 32 minutes with 5-for-15 shooting.
The Warriors are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The Dubs are now 13-11 while Indiana sits at 12-11. Golden State is 5-7 after wins this year, and Indiana is 6-4 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $65.00
Odds
The Warriors are a big 10-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 9.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Golden State have won eight out of their last 13 games against Indiana.
- Jan 20, 2022 - Indiana 121 vs. Golden State 117
- Dec 13, 2021 - Golden State 102 vs. Indiana 100
- Feb 24, 2021 - Golden State 111 vs. Indiana 107
- Jan 12, 2021 - Indiana 104 vs. Golden State 95
- Jan 24, 2020 - Indiana 129 vs. Golden State 118
- Mar 21, 2019 - Golden State 112 vs. Indiana 89
- Jan 28, 2019 - Golden State 132 vs. Indiana 100
- Apr 05, 2018 - Indiana 126 vs. Golden State 106
- Mar 27, 2018 - Indiana 92 vs. Golden State 81
- Dec 05, 2016 - Golden State 142 vs. Indiana 106
- Nov 21, 2016 - Golden State 120 vs. Indiana 83
- Jan 22, 2016 - Golden State 122 vs. Indiana 110
- Dec 08, 2015 - Golden State 131 vs. Indiana 123