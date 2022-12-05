Who's Playing

Indiana @ Golden State

Current Records: Indiana 12-11; Golden State 13-11

What to Know

This Monday, the Golden State Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.29 points per game. They have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Indiana Pacers at 10 p.m. ET Dec. 5 at Chase Center. Golden State is out to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.

The Warriors had enough points to win and then some against the Houston Rockets this past Saturday, taking their matchup 120-101. The Dubs' small forward Andrew Wiggins looked sharp as he shot 8-for-10 from downtown and finished with 36 points and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Indiana ended up a good deal behind the Portland Trail Blazers when they played on Sunday, losing 116-100. The Pacers were down 93-74 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 32 minutes with 5-for-15 shooting.

The Warriors are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Dubs are now 13-11 while Indiana sits at 12-11. Golden State is 5-7 after wins this year, and Indiana is 6-4 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $65.00

Odds

The Warriors are a big 10-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State have won eight out of their last 13 games against Indiana.