Who's Playing
Houston @ Golden State
Current Records: Houston 6-16; Golden State 12-11
What to Know
The Houston Rockets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Golden State Warriors and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 20 of 2020. They will face off at 8:30 p.m. ET Dec. 3 at Chase Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. If the contest is anything like Golden State's 127-120 victory from their previous meeting in November, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The Rockets escaped with a win on Friday against the Phoenix Suns by the margin of a single free throw, 122-121. The top scorer for Houston was shooting guard Jalen Green (30 points).
Meanwhile, the Dubs beat the Chicago Bulls 119-111 on Friday. The Dubs' success was spearheaded by the efforts of shooting guard Jordan Poole, who shot 7-for-13 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points, and shooting guard Klay Thompson, who had 26 points and six assists along with five rebounds. Thompson had some trouble finding his footing against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction.
Houston is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Houston, who are 10-10-2 against the spread.
Houston is now 6-16 while the Warriors sit at 12-11. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Rockets come into the matchup boasting the second most fouls drawn per game in the league at 22.6. Less enviably, the Dubs are second worst in the league in fouls per game, with 22.9 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $70.00
Odds
The Warriors are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Golden State have won 28 out of their last 42 games against Houston.
