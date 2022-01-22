Through 3 Quarters

The Houston Rockets were expected to take an 'L' in this one, but so far it isn't playing out to script. Either team is in a position to win, but they lead against the Golden State Warriors 78-76.

The Rockets have been riding high on the performance of center Christian Wood, who has posted a double-double on 17 points and 12 boards in addition to two blocks. A double-double would be Wood's third in a row.

Golden State has been relying on point guard Stephen Curry, who has 17 points and eight assists, and center Kevon Looney, who has eight points along with 12 rebounds and three blocks. This makes it five consecutive games in which Looney has had at least ten rebounds.

Who's Playing

Houston @ Golden State

Current Records: Houston 14-32; Golden State 32-13

What to Know

The Houston Rockets haven't won a contest against the Golden State Warriors since Feb. 20 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Friday. The Rockets are on the road again on Friday and play against Golden State at 10 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at Chase Center. Houston is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.54 points per game.

Houston didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 116-111 win. Small forward Garrison Mathews (23 points) was the top scorer for Houston.

Meanwhile, Golden State fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 121-117. This was hardly the result the Warriors or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 10.5 points over Indiana heading into this matchup. Small forward Andrew Wiggins had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 38 minutes with 5-for-15 shooting.

Houston's victory lifted them to 14-32 while Golden State's loss dropped them down to 32-13. In their win, the Rockets relied heavily on Garrison Mathews, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points. Golden State will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $80.00

Odds

The Warriors are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 12-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State have won 25 out of their last 39 games against Houston.

Nov 07, 2021 - Golden State 120 vs. Houston 107

May 01, 2021 - Golden State 113 vs. Houston 87

Apr 10, 2021 - Golden State 125 vs. Houston 109

Mar 17, 2021 - Golden State 108 vs. Houston 94

Feb 20, 2020 - Houston 135 vs. Golden State 105

Dec 25, 2019 - Golden State 116 vs. Houston 104

Nov 06, 2019 - Houston 129 vs. Golden State 112

May 10, 2019 - Golden State 118 vs. Houston 113

May 08, 2019 - Golden State 104 vs. Houston 99

May 06, 2019 - Houston 112 vs. Golden State 108

May 04, 2019 - Houston 126 vs. Golden State 121

Apr 30, 2019 - Golden State 115 vs. Houston 109

Apr 28, 2019 - Golden State 104 vs. Houston 100

Mar 13, 2019 - Golden State 106 vs. Houston 104

Feb 23, 2019 - Houston 118 vs. Golden State 112

Jan 03, 2019 - Houston 135 vs. Golden State 134

Nov 15, 2018 - Houston 107 vs. Golden State 86

May 28, 2018 - Golden State 101 vs. Houston 92

May 26, 2018 - Golden State 115 vs. Houston 86

May 24, 2018 - Houston 98 vs. Golden State 94

May 22, 2018 - Houston 95 vs. Golden State 92

May 20, 2018 - Golden State 126 vs. Houston 85

May 16, 2018 - Houston 127 vs. Golden State 105

May 14, 2018 - Golden State 119 vs. Houston 106

Jan 20, 2018 - Houston 116 vs. Golden State 108

Jan 04, 2018 - Golden State 124 vs. Houston 114

Oct 17, 2017 - Houston 122 vs. Golden State 121

Mar 31, 2017 - Golden State 107 vs. Houston 98

Mar 28, 2017 - Golden State 113 vs. Houston 106

Jan 20, 2017 - Golden State 125 vs. Houston 108

Dec 01, 2016 - Houston 132 vs. Golden State 127

Apr 27, 2016 - Golden State 114 vs. Houston 81

Apr 24, 2016 - Golden State 121 vs. Houston 94

Apr 21, 2016 - Houston 97 vs. Golden State 96

Apr 18, 2016 - Golden State 115 vs. Houston 106

Apr 16, 2016 - Golden State 104 vs. Houston 78

Feb 09, 2016 - Golden State 123 vs. Houston 110

Dec 31, 2015 - Golden State 114 vs. Houston 110

Oct 30, 2015 - Golden State 112 vs. Houston 92

Injury Report for Golden State

Andre Iguodala: Out (Rest)

Klay Thompson: Out (Rest)

Draymond Green: Out (Calf)

James Wiseman: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Houston