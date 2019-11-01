Warriors vs. Spurs live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Golden State (home) vs. San Antonio (away)

Current Records: Golden State 1-3; San Antonio 3-1

Last Season Records: Golden State 57-25; San Antonio 48-34

What to Know

San Antonio will take on Golden State at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Chase Center. San Antonio doesn't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 6-point advantage in the spread.

The Spurs were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 103-97 to the L.A. Clippers. PG Derrick White put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 20 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Golden State ended up a good deal behind Phoenix when they played on Wednesday, losing 121-110. Golden State's loss came about despite a quality game from PF Eric Paschall, who had 20 points.

The Spurs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in all their past four games.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: San Antonio comes into the game boasting the fourth most field goal percentage in the league at 47.50%. Less enviably, Golden State has allowed their opponents to shoot 52.10% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked against Golden State.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: Fox Sports - Southwest

Fox Sports - Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $59.50

Odds

The Spurs are a solid 6-point favorite against the Warriors.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 225

Series History

Golden State have won 16 out of their last 23 games against San Antonio.