Warriors vs. Spurs live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
How to watch Warriors vs. Spurs basketball game
Who's Playing
Golden State (home) vs. San Antonio (away)
Current Records: Golden State 1-3; San Antonio 3-1
Last Season Records: Golden State 57-25; San Antonio 48-34
What to Know
San Antonio will take on Golden State at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Chase Center. San Antonio doesn't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 6-point advantage in the spread.
The Spurs were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 103-97 to the L.A. Clippers. PG Derrick White put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 20 points along with five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Golden State ended up a good deal behind Phoenix when they played on Wednesday, losing 121-110. Golden State's loss came about despite a quality game from PF Eric Paschall, who had 20 points.
The Spurs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in all their past four games.
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: San Antonio comes into the game boasting the fourth most field goal percentage in the league at 47.50%. Less enviably, Golden State has allowed their opponents to shoot 52.10% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked against Golden State.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: Fox Sports - Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $59.50
Odds
The Spurs are a solid 6-point favorite against the Warriors.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 225
Series History
Golden State have won 16 out of their last 23 games against San Antonio.
- Mar 18, 2019 - San Antonio 111 vs. Golden State 105
- Feb 06, 2019 - Golden State 141 vs. San Antonio 102
- Nov 18, 2018 - San Antonio 104 vs. Golden State 92
- Apr 24, 2018 - Golden State 99 vs. San Antonio 91
- Apr 22, 2018 - San Antonio 103 vs. Golden State 90
- Apr 19, 2018 - Golden State 110 vs. San Antonio 97
- Apr 16, 2018 - Golden State 116 vs. San Antonio 101
- Apr 14, 2018 - Golden State 113 vs. San Antonio 92
- Mar 19, 2018 - San Antonio 89 vs. Golden State 75
- Mar 08, 2018 - Golden State 110 vs. San Antonio 107
- Feb 10, 2018 - Golden State 122 vs. San Antonio 105
- Nov 02, 2017 - Golden State 112 vs. San Antonio 92
- May 22, 2017 - Golden State 129 vs. San Antonio 115
- May 20, 2017 - Golden State 120 vs. San Antonio 108
- May 16, 2017 - Golden State 136 vs. San Antonio 100
- May 14, 2017 - Golden State 113 vs. San Antonio 111
- Mar 29, 2017 - Golden State 110 vs. San Antonio 98
- Mar 11, 2017 - San Antonio 107 vs. Golden State 85
- Oct 25, 2016 - San Antonio 129 vs. Golden State 100
- Apr 10, 2016 - Golden State 92 vs. San Antonio 86
- Apr 07, 2016 - Golden State 112 vs. San Antonio 101
- Mar 19, 2016 - San Antonio 87 vs. Golden State 79
- Jan 25, 2016 - Golden State 120 vs. San Antonio 90
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Kawhi dominates to hand Spurs first loss
Leonard scored 15 of his 38 points in the fourth to get the Clippers the win
-
Joe Lacob says Warriors would never tank
This is the right thing to say, but we'll see how long it lasts
-
Nuggets vs. Pelicans odds, simulations
SportsLine's top computer model simulated Thursday's Nuggets vs. Pelicans game 10,000 times.
-
Towns, Embiid suspended for fighting
The NBA has rendered its verdict on last night's brawl between the Timberwolves and 76ers
-
Top Picks: Attacking NBA regression
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Heat vs. Hawks odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's top computer model simulated Thursday's Heat vs. Hawks game 10,000 times.
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans