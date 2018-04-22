Warriors vs. Spurs odds, Game 4: NBA Playoffs 2018 picks from expert on 16-6 roll

Golden State aims to sweep San Antonio for the second consecutive year when their series resumes at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday. The Warriors opened as 6-point sportsbook favorites in this NBA Playoffs 2018 game and now are laying 7. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 203.5.



Before you bet this game, you have to see what Galin "The Dragon" Dragiev is picking. SportsLine's No. 1 NBA expert entered the playoffs on a 16-6 run against the spread and he's been dialed in on this series in particular.



For Thursday's Game 3, Dragiev told readers to back Golden State (-3.5) without hesitation, saying the Spurs would have no answer for Kevin Durant. The result: Durant poured in a game-high 26 points as the Warriors won 110-97 -- another easy cash.



Now Dragiev, who has a strong analytical background, has examined every matchup, every trend and every betting angle for Golden State-San Antonio and locked in his Game 4 pick.



Dragiev knows Durant (27.3 ppg in the series) and Klay Thompson (63.3 percent shooting) have been unstoppable, as the Warriors aren't even missing Stephen Curry against the Spurs. Golden State has covered eight of the past 10 meetings.



But just because the Warriors owned the first three games doesn't mean they can cover a big number in a closeout situation.



Though Durant and Shaun Livingston -- who both rolled their ankles toward the end of Game 3 -- will play Sunday, it makes no sense for coach Steve Kerr to push them to the limit.



The Spurs competed hard Thursday for assistant Ettore Messina; he'll lead the team again Sunday with Gregg Popovich mourning the death of his wife.



And San Antonio is due for some positive regression after shooting just 11 of 61 from 3-point range over the past two games.



Strikingly, the Spurs' Game 3 loss was just their first at home since March 3. They're 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games at AT&T Center.



We can tell you Dragiev is leaning Under, but what about the spread, which he excels at picking?



Which side of Warriors-Spurs do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see Dragiev's strong point-spread pick, all from the No. 1 NBA expert who keeps crushing sportsbooks with his playoff picks.