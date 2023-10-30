Who's Playing

Boston Celtics @ Washington Wizards

Current Records: Boston 2-0, Washington 1-1

How To Watch

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Monumental Sports Network

What to Know

The Boston Celtics will head out on the road to face off against the Washington Wizards at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Capital One Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Friday, Boston earned a 119-111 victory over Miami. The win made it back-to-back wins for the Celtics.

Among those leading the charge was Derrick White, who earned 28 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Washington was able to grind out a solid win over Memphis on Saturday, taking the game 113-106. The win was just what the Wizards needed coming off of a 143-120 loss in their prior match.

Boston's win bumped their record up to 2-0. As for Washington, the victory got them back to even at 1-1.

Looking ahead, the Celtics shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by ten points. They finished last season with a 45-36-1 record against the spread.

The Celtics lost to the Wizards on the road by a decisive 130-111 margin in their previous matchup back in March. Thankfully for the Celtics, Kristaps Porzingis (who dropped a double-double on 32 points and 13 rebounds) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Boston is a big 10-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 229 points.

Series History

Boston has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Washington.