New York Knicks @ Washington Wizards

Current Records: New York 6-5, Washington 2-9

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

The Knicks are 8-2 against the Wizards since February of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. The New York Knicks' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Washington Wizards at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 17th at Capital One Arena. The Wizards took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Knicks, who come in off a win.

On Wednesday, New York narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past Atlanta 116-114.

Julius Randle was the offensive standout of the matchup as he dropped a double-double on 29 points and 10 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Wizards' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 130-117 to Dallas. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 242.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

New York is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 6-5 record this season. As for Washington, their loss dropped their record down to 2-9.

Friday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: The Knicks have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 47.2 rebounds per game (they're ranked fourth in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the Wizards , though, as they've been averaging only 39.5 per game. Given the Knicks' sizeable advantage in that area, the Wizards will need to find a way to close that gap. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NBA content.

The Knicks beat the Wizards 118-109 when the teams last played back in April. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Knicks since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

New York has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Washington.