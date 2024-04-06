Halftime Report
The Trail Blazers are on the road but looking no worse for wear. Sitting on a score of 59-51, they have looked like the better team, but there's still two more quarters to play.
The Trail Blazers came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.
Who's Playing
Portland Trail Blazers @ Washington Wizards
Current Records: Portland 20-56, Washington 15-62
How To Watch
- When: Friday, April 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- TV: ROOT Sports Northwest
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $16.49
What to Know
The Washington Wizards have the luxury of staying home for another game and will welcome the Portland Trail Blazers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Capital One Arena. The Wizards have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.
The Wizards lost a heartbreaker to the Lakers when they met back in December of 2022, and they left with a heavy heart again on Wednesday. The Wizards fell to the Lakers 125-120. Washington has struggled against Los Angeles recently, as their match on Wednesday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.
Jordan Poole put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 29 points along with five assists and two steals.
Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers came into Wednesday's contest having lost ten straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They skirted past the Hornets 89-86. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win Portland has posted since January 17th.
Washington's defeat dropped their record down to 15-62. As for Portland, their victory ended a seven-game drought on the road and puts them at 20-56.
While only the Trail Blazers took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, the Wizards are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be Portland's 21st straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 12-8 against the spread).
The Wizards barely slipped by the Trail Blazers in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, winning 118-117. Will the Wizards repeat their success, or do the Trail Blazers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Washington is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 221.5 points.
Series History
Portland has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Washington.
- Dec 21, 2023 - Washington 118 vs. Portland 117
- Feb 14, 2023 - Washington 126 vs. Portland 101
- Feb 03, 2023 - Portland 124 vs. Washington 116
- Mar 12, 2022 - Portland 127 vs. Washington 118
- Jan 15, 2022 - Portland 115 vs. Washington 110
- Feb 20, 2021 - Washington 118 vs. Portland 111
- Feb 02, 2021 - Portland 132 vs. Washington 121
- Mar 04, 2020 - Portland 125 vs. Washington 104
- Jan 03, 2020 - Portland 122 vs. Washington 103
- Nov 18, 2018 - Portland 119 vs. Washington 109