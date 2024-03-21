Who's Playing

Sacramento Kings @ Washington Wizards

Current Records: Sacramento 40-28, Washington 11-58

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Monumental Sports Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $6.23

What to Know

The Kings will be playing the full four quarters on Thursday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Having just played yesterday, they will head out on the road to face off against the Washington Wizards at 7:00 p.m. ET on March 21st at Capital One Arena. The Kings are looking to tack on another W to their three-game streak on the road.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact the Kings proved on Wednesday. They were the clear victor by a 123-89 margin over Toronto. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 68-45.

Domantas Sabonis continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, dropping a triple-double on 13 points, 17 rebounds, and ten assists. He has been hot recently, having posted ten or more rebounds the last 25 times he's played. Less helpful for the Kings was Keegan Murray's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the Wizards' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fifth straight loss. They were the victim of a bruising 137-114 loss at the hands of Houston. The game was up for grabs at halftime, but sadly the Wizards were thoroughly outmatched 77-57 in the second half.

Even though they lost, the Wizards smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Sacramento is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 40-28 record this season. As for Washington, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 21 of their last 23 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-58 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Kings haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.8 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Wizards struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.4 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Kings were able to grind out a solid victory over the Wizards in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, winning 143-131. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Kings since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Sacramento is a big 11-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 236.5 points.

Series History

Sacramento has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Washington.