Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for the Spurs after losing four in a row. Sitting on a score of 72-66, they have looked like the better team, but there's still two more quarters to play.

The Spurs came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

San Antonio Spurs @ Washington Wizards

Current Records: San Antonio 7-34, Washington 7-33

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Bally Sports - Southwest

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the San Antonio Spurs will head out on the road to face off against the Washington Wizards at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at Capital One Arena. The Spurs are limping into the matchup on a four-game losing streak.

The Spurs traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They took a 124-120 hit to the loss column at the hands of Charlotte.

Even though they lost, the Spurs were working as a unit and finished the game with 36 assists (they're ranked fourth in assists per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Hornets only posted 25 assists.

Meanwhile, Washington was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 113-109 to New York. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Wizards in their matchups with the Knicks: they've now lost five in a row.

San Antonio bumped their record down to 7-34 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 105.7 points per game. As for Washington, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost eight of their last nine contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-33 record this season.

The Spurs will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the 2.5-point underdog. This contest will be their fifth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

While the Spurs and the Wizards both let their fans down in their last outings, both still covered. Going forward, the Wizards are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, keep San Antonio's opponent in mind: they have a solid 6-3 record against the spread vs Washington over their last nine matchups.

Odds

Washington is a slight 2.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wizards as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 241.5 points.

Series History

San Antonio has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Washington.