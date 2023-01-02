Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Philadelphia
Current Records: New Orleans 23-13; Philadelphia 21-14
What to Know
The Philadelphia 76ers will be returning home after a four-game road trip. They will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Wells Fargo Center. The 76ers are out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.
This past Saturday, Philadelphia wrapped up 2022 with a 115-96 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Philadelphia's power forward Tobias Harris looked sharp as he had 23 points along with nine boards.
Meanwhile, New Orleans' 2022 ended with a 116-101 loss against the Memphis Grizzlies this past Saturday. One thing holding New Orleans back was the mediocre play of point guard CJ McCollum, who did not have his best game: he played for 30 minutes with 4-for-16 shooting and six turnovers.
Philadelphia is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the San Antonio Spurs Oct. 22 easily too and instead slipped up with a 114-105. In other words, don't count the Pelicans out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $50.00
Odds
The 76ers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Philadelphia have won nine out of their last 14 games against New Orleans.
- Dec 30, 2022 - New Orleans 127 vs. Philadelphia 116
- Jan 25, 2022 - Philadelphia 117 vs. New Orleans 107
- Oct 20, 2021 - Philadelphia 117 vs. New Orleans 97
- May 07, 2021 - Philadelphia 109 vs. New Orleans 107
- Apr 09, 2021 - New Orleans 101 vs. Philadelphia 94
- Dec 13, 2019 - Philadelphia 116 vs. New Orleans 109
- Feb 25, 2019 - Philadelphia 111 vs. New Orleans 110
- Nov 21, 2018 - Philadelphia 121 vs. New Orleans 120
- Feb 09, 2018 - Philadelphia 100 vs. New Orleans 82
- Dec 10, 2017 - New Orleans 131 vs. Philadelphia 124
- Dec 20, 2016 - New Orleans 108 vs. Philadelphia 93
- Dec 08, 2016 - Philadelphia 99 vs. New Orleans 88
- Apr 05, 2016 - Philadelphia 107 vs. New Orleans 93
- Feb 19, 2016 - New Orleans 121 vs. Philadelphia 114