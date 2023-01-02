Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Philadelphia

Current Records: New Orleans 23-13; Philadelphia 21-14

What to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers will be returning home after a four-game road trip. They will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Wells Fargo Center. The 76ers are out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

This past Saturday, Philadelphia wrapped up 2022 with a 115-96 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Philadelphia's power forward Tobias Harris looked sharp as he had 23 points along with nine boards.

Meanwhile, New Orleans' 2022 ended with a 116-101 loss against the Memphis Grizzlies this past Saturday. One thing holding New Orleans back was the mediocre play of point guard CJ McCollum, who did not have his best game: he played for 30 minutes with 4-for-16 shooting and six turnovers.

Philadelphia is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the San Antonio Spurs Oct. 22 easily too and instead slipped up with a 114-105. In other words, don't count the Pelicans out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Bally Sports - New Orleans Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The 76ers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Philadelphia have won nine out of their last 14 games against New Orleans.