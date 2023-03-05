Who's Playing
Indiana @ Chicago
Current Records: Indiana 28-36; Chicago 29-35
What to Know
The Indiana Pacers need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.34 points per matchup before their game Sunday. Their road trip will continue as they head to United Center at 3:30 p.m. ET to face off against the Chicago Bulls. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Pacers nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
The contest between Indiana and the San Antonio Spurs this past Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Indiana falling 110-99 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Small forward Buddy Hield put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 27 points.
Meanwhile, Chicago's and the Phoenix Suns' contest this past Friday was up for grabs at halftime, but Chicago was thoroughly outmatched 65-40 in the second half. Chicago found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 125-104 punch to the gut against the Suns. A silver lining for the Bulls was the play of small forward DeMar DeRozan, who had 31 points and six assists.
The Pacers came out on top in a nail-biter against Chicago in the teams' previous meeting in February, sneaking past 117-113. The rematch might be a little tougher for Indiana since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $70.00
Odds
The Bulls are a solid 6-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Indiana have won 18 out of their last 30 games against Chicago.
- Feb 15, 2023 - Indiana 117 vs. Chicago 113
- Jan 24, 2023 - Indiana 116 vs. Chicago 110
- Oct 26, 2022 - Chicago 124 vs. Indiana 109
- Feb 04, 2022 - Chicago 122 vs. Indiana 115
- Dec 31, 2021 - Chicago 108 vs. Indiana 106
- Dec 26, 2021 - Chicago 113 vs. Indiana 105
- Nov 22, 2021 - Indiana 109 vs. Chicago 77
- Apr 06, 2021 - Chicago 113 vs. Indiana 97
- Feb 15, 2021 - Chicago 120 vs. Indiana 112
- Dec 26, 2020 - Indiana 125 vs. Chicago 106
- Mar 06, 2020 - Indiana 108 vs. Chicago 102
- Jan 29, 2020 - Indiana 115 vs. Chicago 106
- Jan 10, 2020 - Indiana 116 vs. Chicago 105
- Nov 03, 2019 - Indiana 108 vs. Chicago 95
- Mar 05, 2019 - Indiana 105 vs. Chicago 96
- Jan 04, 2019 - Indiana 119 vs. Chicago 116
- Dec 04, 2018 - Indiana 96 vs. Chicago 90
- Nov 02, 2018 - Indiana 107 vs. Chicago 105
- Jan 06, 2018 - Indiana 125 vs. Chicago 86
- Dec 29, 2017 - Chicago 119 vs. Indiana 107
- Dec 06, 2017 - Indiana 98 vs. Chicago 96
- Nov 10, 2017 - Indiana 105 vs. Chicago 87
- Dec 30, 2016 - Indiana 111 vs. Chicago 101
- Dec 26, 2016 - Chicago 90 vs. Indiana 85
- Nov 05, 2016 - Indiana 111 vs. Chicago 94
- Oct 29, 2016 - Chicago 118 vs. Indiana 101
- Mar 29, 2016 - Chicago 98 vs. Indiana 96
- Dec 30, 2015 - Chicago 102 vs. Indiana 100
- Nov 27, 2015 - Indiana 104 vs. Chicago 92
- Nov 16, 2015 - Chicago 96 vs. Indiana 95