Who's Playing

Indiana @ Chicago

Current Records: Indiana 28-36; Chicago 29-35

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.34 points per matchup before their game Sunday. Their road trip will continue as they head to United Center at 3:30 p.m. ET to face off against the Chicago Bulls. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Pacers nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The contest between Indiana and the San Antonio Spurs this past Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Indiana falling 110-99 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Small forward Buddy Hield put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 27 points.

Meanwhile, Chicago's and the Phoenix Suns' contest this past Friday was up for grabs at halftime, but Chicago was thoroughly outmatched 65-40 in the second half. Chicago found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 125-104 punch to the gut against the Suns. A silver lining for the Bulls was the play of small forward DeMar DeRozan, who had 31 points and six assists.

The Pacers came out on top in a nail-biter against Chicago in the teams' previous meeting in February, sneaking past 117-113. The rematch might be a little tougher for Indiana since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $70.00

Odds

The Bulls are a solid 6-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Indiana have won 18 out of their last 30 games against Chicago.