Who's Playing
Toronto @ Chicago
Current Records: Toronto 6-4; Chicago 5-6
What to Know
The Toronto Raptors and the Chicago Bulls will face off at 8:45 p.m. ET Nov. 7 at United Center after both having played games yesterday. Toronto will be strutting in after a win while Chicago will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Bulls are out to make up for these teams' contest on Sunday. The Raptors walked away with a 113-104 victory. The top scorer for Toronto was point guard Fred VanVleet (30 points).
Despite Toronto winning this past one, the oddsmakers have Chicago as a 3.5-point favorite. Toronto is currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Chicago's defeat took them down to 5-6 while Toronto's victory pulled them up to 6-4. Fred VanVleet will be someone to keep an eye on after he posted a double-double on 30 points and 11 assists in addition to five rebounds on Sunday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Chicago's defense can bottle him up.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:45 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: The Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $27.00
Odds
The Bulls are a 3.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Toronto have won 14 out of their last 26 games against Chicago.
- Nov 06, 2022 - Toronto 113 vs. Chicago 104
- Mar 21, 2022 - Chicago 113 vs. Toronto 99
- Feb 03, 2022 - Toronto 127 vs. Chicago 120
- Jan 26, 2022 - Chicago 111 vs. Toronto 105
- Oct 25, 2021 - Chicago 111 vs. Toronto 108
- May 13, 2021 - Chicago 114 vs. Toronto 102
- Apr 08, 2021 - Chicago 122 vs. Toronto 113
- Mar 14, 2021 - Chicago 118 vs. Toronto 95
- Feb 02, 2020 - Toronto 129 vs. Chicago 102
- Dec 09, 2019 - Toronto 93 vs. Chicago 92
- Oct 26, 2019 - Toronto 108 vs. Chicago 84
- Mar 30, 2019 - Toronto 124 vs. Chicago 101
- Mar 26, 2019 - Toronto 112 vs. Chicago 103
- Dec 30, 2018 - Toronto 95 vs. Chicago 89
- Nov 17, 2018 - Toronto 122 vs. Chicago 83
- Feb 14, 2018 - Toronto 122 vs. Chicago 98
- Jan 03, 2018 - Toronto 124 vs. Chicago 115
- Nov 07, 2017 - Toronto 119 vs. Chicago 114
- Oct 19, 2017 - Toronto 117 vs. Chicago 101
- Mar 21, 2017 - Toronto 122 vs. Chicago 120
- Feb 14, 2017 - Chicago 105 vs. Toronto 94
- Jan 07, 2017 - Chicago 123 vs. Toronto 118
- Mar 14, 2016 - Chicago 109 vs. Toronto 107
- Feb 19, 2016 - Chicago 116 vs. Toronto 106
- Jan 03, 2016 - Chicago 115 vs. Toronto 113
- Dec 28, 2015 - Chicago 104 vs. Toronto 97