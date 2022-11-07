Who's Playing

Toronto @ Chicago

Current Records: Toronto 6-4; Chicago 5-6

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors and the Chicago Bulls will face off at 8:45 p.m. ET Nov. 7 at United Center after both having played games yesterday. Toronto will be strutting in after a win while Chicago will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Bulls are out to make up for these teams' contest on Sunday. The Raptors walked away with a 113-104 victory. The top scorer for Toronto was point guard Fred VanVleet (30 points).

Despite Toronto winning this past one, the oddsmakers have Chicago as a 3.5-point favorite. Toronto is currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Chicago's defeat took them down to 5-6 while Toronto's victory pulled them up to 6-4. Fred VanVleet will be someone to keep an eye on after he posted a double-double on 30 points and 11 assists in addition to five rebounds on Sunday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Chicago's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:45 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:45 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $27.00

Odds

The Bulls are a 3.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Toronto have won 14 out of their last 26 games against Chicago.