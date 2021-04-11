Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Cleveland

Current Records: New Orleans 23-29; Cleveland 19-33

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the New Orleans Pelicans and are hoping to record their first win since March 30 of 2018. Cleveland is getting right back to it as they host New Orleans at 7 p.m. ET April 11 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Cavaliers nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Cleveland suffered a grim 135-115 defeat to the Toronto Raptors this past Saturday. It was supposed to be a close game, and Cleveland was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening. Their loss shouldn't obscure the performances of point guard Collin Sexton, who had 29 points and five assists, and center Isaiah Hartenstein, who had 12 points and six assists along with eight boards and four blocks.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 50-50 at the half for New Orleans and the Philadelphia 76ers this past Friday, but the Pelicans stepped up in the second half for a 101-94 victory. Power forward Zion Williamson continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, almost posting a triple-double on 37 points, 15 rebounds, and eight dimes.

New Orleans' victory lifted them to 23-29 while Cleveland's defeat dropped them down to 19-33. Allowing an average of 115.12 points per game, New Orleans hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Bally Sports - New Orleans Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pelicans are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New Orleans have won eight out of their last 11 games against Cleveland.