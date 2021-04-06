Who's Playing
Philadelphia @ Boston
Current Records: Philadelphia 34-16; Boston 25-25
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Philadelphia 76ers will be on the road. The 76ers and the Boston Celtics will face off in an Atlantic Division battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at TD Garden. Boston will be strutting in after a victory while the Sixers will be stumbling in from a loss.
On Sunday, the Sixers lost to the Memphis Grizzlies at home by a decisive 116-100 margin. Philadelphia was down 97-71 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The losing side was boosted by power forward Tobias Harris, who had 21 points in addition to eight boards.
Meanwhile, everything went the Celtics' way against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday as they made off with a 116-86 win. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Boston had established a 98-70 advantage. Their success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but small forward Jayson Tatum led the charge as he had 22 points along with eight rebounds.
Philadelphia is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Cleveland Cavaliers Feb. 27 easily too and instead slipped up with a 112-109. In other words, don't count Boston out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The 76ers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Boston have won 22 out of their last 31 games against Philadelphia.
