Who's Playing

Houston @ Boston

Current Records: Houston 13-34; Boston 23-25

What to Know

The Houston Rockets are on the road again Friday and play against the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET April 2 at TD Garden. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

On Wednesday, the Rockets lost to the Brooklyn Nets on the road by a decisive 120-108 margin. Houston was up 42-29 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Shooting guard Kevin Porter (20 points) and small forward Danuel House Jr. (18 points) were the top scorers for Houston.

Meanwhile, Boston was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 113-108 to the Dallas Mavericks. Despite their loss, Boston got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. point guard Marcus Smart, who had 17 points and seven assists along with five boards, was the best among equals.

Houston is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 15-32 ATS, to cover the spread.

The Rockets suffered a grim 134-107 defeat to the Celtics in the teams' previous meeting last month. Can Houston avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: ATTSN Southwest 2

ATTSN Southwest 2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Celtics are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Houston have won seven out of their last 11 games against Boston.