3rd Quarter Report

The Rockets are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Hornets 99-78.

If the Rockets keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 21-23 in no time. On the other hand, the Hornets will have to make due with a 10-33 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Houston Rockets @ Charlotte Hornets

Current Records: Houston 20-23, Charlotte 10-32

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 26, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $13.00

What to Know

The Hornets will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Houston Rockets at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

While it was all tied up 52-52 at halftime, the Hornets were not quite the Pistons' equal in the second half on Wednesday. Charlotte took a 113-106 hit to the loss column at the hands of Detroit.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Nick Richards, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

Meanwhile, the Rockets fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Trail Blazers on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 137-131 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Trail Blazers. If the result catches you off guard, it should: the Rockets were far and away the favorite.

The Rockets' defeat came about despite a quality game from Alperen Sengun, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and ten rebounds. Sengun is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last four games he's played.

Charlotte has not been sharp recently, as they've lost 19 of their last 22 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-32 record this season. As for Houston, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 20-23.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Hornets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.2 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Rockets struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.2 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Hornets came up short against the Rockets when the teams last played back in November of 2023, falling 128-119. Will the Hornets have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Houston is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 223.5 points.

Series History

Charlotte and Houston both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.