Who's Playing

Sacramento Kings @ Charlotte Hornets

Current Records: Sacramento 22-14, Charlotte 8-26

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $8.49

What to Know

The Kings are 2-8 against the Hornets since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Having just played yesterday, the Sacramento Kings will head out on the road to face off against the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 10th at Spectrum Center. The Hornets do have the home-court advantage, but the Kings are expected to win by 7.5 points.

The Kings' and the Pistons' match on Tuesday was close at halftime, but the Kings turned on the heat in the second half with 63 points. Everything went Sacramento's way against Detroit as Sacramento made off with a 131-110 win. The over/under was set at 241 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The Kings' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Keegan Murray, who scored 32 points along with five rebounds, and Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a triple-double on 37 points, ten rebounds, and 13 assists. Sabonis has been hot recently, having posted ten or more rebounds the last 18 times he's played. Less helpful for the Kings was Kevin Huerter's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the Hornets fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Bulls on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 119-112 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulls. The Hornets have not had much luck with the Bulls recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

Terry Rozier put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 7 for 13 from beyond the arc en route to 39 points and 8 assists.

Sacramento's win was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 22-14. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 123.7 points per game. As for Charlotte, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost 13 of their last 14 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-26 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Kings haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.9 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Hornets struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.2 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Kings came up short against the Hornets when the teams last played last Tuesday, falling 111-104. Can the Kings avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Sacramento is a big 7.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 232 points.

Series History

Charlotte has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento.