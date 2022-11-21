Who's Playing

Utah @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Utah 12-6; Los Angeles 10-7

What to Know

The Utah Jazz will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Crypto.com Arena at 10:30 p.m. ET Monday. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Utah beat the Portland Trail Blazers 118-113 this past Saturday. Shooting guard Malik Beasley and small forward Lauri Markkanen were among the main playmakers for the Jazz as the former shot 6-for-14 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points and the latter posted a double-double on 23 points and ten boards.

Meanwhile, everything went the Los Angeles Clippers' way against the San Antonio Spurs this past Saturday as they made off with a 119-97 victory. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Los Angeles had established a 91-69 advantage. Their success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but shooting guard Norman Powell led the charge as he shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 26 points.

Utah is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 9-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

Utah is now 12-6 while Los Angeles sits at 10-7. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Jazz enter the matchup with 117.6 points per game on average, good for third best in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, the Clippers are stumbling into the contest with the fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 105.2 on average.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.86

Odds

The Clippers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Utah have won 16 out of their last 37 games against Los Angeles.