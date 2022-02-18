Through 3 Quarters

The Los Angeles Clippers were the heavy favorites here for a reason. Three quarters in and their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating the Houston Rockets 111-81 three quarters in.

The top scorer for the Clippers has been power forward Marcus Morris (27 points). Those points put Marcus Morris near his season high of 29.

Houston has enjoyed the tag-team combination of small forward Jae'Sean Tate and center Christian Wood. The former has 15 points, while the latter has 13 points along with seven boards. Tate does need to be careful, however, as he is in foul trouble with four.

Los Angeles' lead is the biggest they have had this year going into the fourth quarter.

Who's Playing

Houston @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Houston 15-42; Los Angeles 29-31

What to Know

The Houston Rockets have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET Feb. 17 at Crypto.com Arena. Allowing an average of 117.72 points per game, Houston has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the matchup.

It was close but no cigar for the Rockets as they fell 124-121 to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. Houston's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of center Alperen Sengun, who posted a double-double on 19 points and 14 rebounds, and small forward Jae'Sean Tate, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and ten boards.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles came up short against Phoenix on Tuesday, falling 103-96. Point guard Reggie Jackson had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 36 minutes with 7-for-26 shooting.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Clippers are a big 11-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles have won 11 out of their last 21 games against Houston.

May 14, 2021 - Houston 122 vs. Los Angeles 115

Apr 23, 2021 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Houston 104

Apr 09, 2021 - Los Angeles 126 vs. Houston 109

Mar 05, 2020 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Houston 105

Dec 19, 2019 - Houston 122 vs. Los Angeles 117

Nov 22, 2019 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Houston 119

Nov 13, 2019 - Houston 102 vs. Los Angeles 93

Apr 03, 2019 - Houston 135 vs. Los Angeles 103

Oct 26, 2018 - Los Angeles 133 vs. Houston 113

Oct 21, 2018 - Los Angeles 115 vs. Houston 112

Mar 15, 2018 - Houston 101 vs. Los Angeles 96

Feb 28, 2018 - Houston 105 vs. Los Angeles 92

Jan 15, 2018 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Houston 102

Dec 22, 2017 - Los Angeles 128 vs. Houston 118

Apr 10, 2017 - Los Angeles 125 vs. Houston 96

Mar 01, 2017 - Houston 122 vs. Los Angeles 103

Dec 30, 2016 - Houston 140 vs. Los Angeles 116

Mar 16, 2016 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Houston 106

Jan 18, 2016 - Los Angeles 140 vs. Houston 132

Dec 19, 2015 - Houston 107 vs. Los Angeles 97

Nov 07, 2015 - Houston 109 vs. Los Angeles 105

Injury Report for Los Angeles

Jason Preston: Out (Foot)

Paul George: Out (Elbow)

Norman Powell: Out (Foot)

Kawhi Leonard: Out (Knee)

Jay Scrubb: Out for the Season (Toe)

Injury Report for Houston