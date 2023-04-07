Who's Playing

Chicago Bulls @ Dallas Mavericks

Current Records: Chicago 38-42; Dallas 38-42

How To Watch

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports Southwest Plus

Bally Sports Southwest Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls will head out on the road to face off against the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday at American Airlines Center. If the match is anything like their high-scoring 144-115 win last December, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

On Wednesday, Chicago came up short against Milwaukee and fell 105-92. That was the second loss in a row for the Bulls. Despite their defeat, they saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Nikola Vucevic, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 11 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Vucevic has now brought in a double-double for three straight games.

Even though the Kings out-rebounded the Mavericks 22 to seven on Wednesday, they still left disappointed. Dallas snuck past Sacramento with a 123-119 victory. The Mavericks were down 61-48 with 2:51 left in the second quarter but they still came back for a handy four-point win.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the win, the Mavericks were hanging out beyond the arc and scored a stellar 20 shots from deep. The Kings, on the other hand, only managed 12.

The Bulls ran their score all the way up to 144 points the last time these two played, a feat they'll look to repeat. The rematch might be a little tougher for them since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Dallas are a big 11-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 226 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.