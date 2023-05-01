Who's Playing

Phoenix Suns @ Denver Nuggets

Regular Season Records: Phoenix 45-37, Denver 53-29

How To Watch

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Denver 1, Phoenix 0

On Monday, the Denver Nuggets will fight it out against the Phoenix Suns in a Western Conference playoff contest at 10:00 p.m. ET at Ball Arena. The Nuggets are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

On Saturday, Denver didn't have too much trouble with Phoenix at home as they won 125-107. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Nuggets. They got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Jamal Murray out in front who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 34 points and 9 assists.

The Nuggets were dynamite from downtown, nailing 43.2% of their shots from deep. They are 22-1 when they're that accurate from downtown.

The Nuggets are winning the series right now, leading the Suns 1-0. Check back on CBS Sports after the game to see if the Nuggets can extend their lead or if the Suns can make up some ground.

Odds

Denver are a 4.5-point favorite against Phoenix, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 227.5 points.

