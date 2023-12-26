Who's Playing
Brooklyn Nets @ Detroit Pistons
Current Records: Brooklyn 14-15, Detroit 2-27
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Bally Sports - Detroit
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $32.64
What to Know
The Pistons are on a 13-game streak of home losses, the Nets a three-game streak of away losses, but someone's luck is about to change. The Detroit Pistons will finish 2023 at home by hosting the Brooklyn Nets at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons are expected to lose this one by 6.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.
The Pistons traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They took a 126-115 hit to the loss column at the hands of Brooklyn on Saturday.
Despite the defeat, the Pistons had strong showings from Isaiah Stewart, who scored 20 points along with five assists and five rebounds, and Jaden Ivey, who scored 23 points along with seven assists and six rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Stewart has scored all season.
The Pistons struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only six offensive rebounds. They are winless (0-4) when they can't control their own glass like that.
Detroit's loss dropped their record down to 2-27. As for Brooklyn, their win bumped their record up to 14-15.
The Pistons came up short against the Nets when the teams last played on Saturday, falling 126-115. Will the Pistons have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
Brooklyn is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 7-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 232 points.
Series History
Brooklyn has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.
- Dec 23, 2023 - Brooklyn 126 vs. Detroit 115
- Apr 05, 2023 - Brooklyn 123 vs. Detroit 108
- Jan 26, 2023 - Detroit 130 vs. Brooklyn 122
- Dec 18, 2022 - Brooklyn 124 vs. Detroit 121
- Mar 29, 2022 - Brooklyn 130 vs. Detroit 123
- Dec 12, 2021 - Brooklyn 116 vs. Detroit 104
- Nov 05, 2021 - Brooklyn 96 vs. Detroit 90
- Oct 31, 2021 - Brooklyn 117 vs. Detroit 91
- Mar 26, 2021 - Brooklyn 113 vs. Detroit 111
- Mar 13, 2021 - Brooklyn 100 vs. Detroit 95