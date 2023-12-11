Who's Playing

Indiana Pacers @ Detroit Pistons

Current Records: Indiana 12-8, Detroit 2-20

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports Detroit Plus

Bally Sports Detroit Plus

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

The Pacers and the Pistons are an even 5-5 against one another since April of 2021, but not for long. The Indiana Pacers will take on the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Little Caesars Arena after having had a few days off. The Pistons are crawling into this game hobbled by 19 consecutive losses, while the Pacers will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

We saw a pretty high 257-over/under line set for the Pacers' previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They walked away with a 128-119 win over Milwaukee on Thursday. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 11 more assists than your opponent, as the Pacers did.

Myles Turner and Tyrese Haliburton were among the main playmakers for the Pacers as the former dropped a double-double on 26 points and 10 rebounds and the latter dropped a double-double on 27 points and 15 assists. Haliburton continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. Less helpful for the Pacers was Buddy Hield's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the Pistons traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They suffered a grim 123-91 defeat to Orlando on Friday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Pistons in their matchups with the Magic: they've now lost three in a row.

Indiana's win bumped their record up to 12-8. As for Detroit, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-20.

Looking forward, the Pacers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. Those brave souls putting their money on Detroit against the spread have faith in an upset since their 8-13-1 ATS can't hold a candle to Indiana's 12-8.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Pacers haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 128.4 points per game (they're ranked first in scoring overall). It's a different story for the Pistons , though, as they've been averaging only 108 per game. The only thing between the Pacers and another offensive beatdown is the Pistons. Will they be able to keep them contained? Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NBA content.

Odds

Indiana is a big 7.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 8-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 247 points.

Series History

Detroit and Indiana both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.