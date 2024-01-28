Who's Playing

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Detroit Pistons

Current Records: Oklahoma City 32-13, Detroit 5-40

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 28, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $20.40

What to Know

The Pistons will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Oklahoma City Thunder at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 28th at Little Caesars Arena.

The point spread may have favored the Pistons on Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a hard 118-104 fall against Washington. The Pistons got off to an early lead (up 12 with 3:49 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Despite the defeat, the Pistons got a solid performance out of Bojan Bogdanovic, who scored 30 points.

Meanwhile, the Thunder waltzed into their match Friday with four straight wins but they left with five. Everything went their way against New Orleans as Oklahoma City made off with a 107-83 win.

The Thunder can attribute much of their success to Chet Holmgren, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 13 rebounds, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 31 points along with five assists. The game was Gilgeous-Alexander's fifth in a row with at least 30 points.

Detroit continue to see their hopes of redeeming themselves for a poor last season fade as the team sits at a 5-40 record this season. As for Oklahoma City, they are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 11 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 32-13 record this season.

While only the Thunder took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, the Thunder are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13 points. Detroit might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

The Pistons came up short against the Thunder in their previous matchup back in October of 2023, falling 124-112. Will the Pistons have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Oklahoma City is a big 13-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 240 points.

Series History

Oklahoma City has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.