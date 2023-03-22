Who's Playing
Houston @ Memphis
Current Records: Houston 18-54; Memphis 44-27
What to Know
The Houston Rockets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Memphis Grizzlies and are hoping to record their first win since March 6 of last year. Houston and Memphis will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at FedExForum. The Rockets need to shore up a defense that is allowing 118.14 points per matchup.
On Monday, Houston lost to the Golden State Warriors at home by a decisive 121-108 margin. A silver lining for Houston was the play of forward Tari Eason, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 12 boards.
Meanwhile, things were close when the Grizz and the Dallas Mavericks clashed on Monday, but Memphis ultimately edged out the opposition 112-108. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the third quarter to overcome a 96-83 deficit. Power forward Santi Aldama and power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. were among the main playmakers for the Grizzlies as the former posted a double-double on 22 points and 14 rebounds and the latter had 28 points.
The Rockets have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 13-point spread they are up against. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Houston's opponents whenever they hit the road.
Memphis' win lifted them to 44-27 while Houston's defeat dropped them down to an irreparable 18-54. We'll see if the Grizz can repeat their recent success or if Houston bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Grizzlies are a big 13-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 13.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Memphis have won 15 out of their last 28 games against Houston.
- Mar 01, 2023 - Memphis 113 vs. Houston 99
- Oct 21, 2022 - Memphis 129 vs. Houston 122
- Mar 20, 2022 - Memphis 122 vs. Houston 98
- Mar 06, 2022 - Houston 123 vs. Memphis 112
- Dec 11, 2021 - Memphis 113 vs. Houston 106
- Nov 15, 2021 - Memphis 136 vs. Houston 102
- Mar 29, 2021 - Memphis 120 vs. Houston 110
- Feb 28, 2021 - Memphis 133 vs. Houston 84
- Feb 04, 2021 - Houston 115 vs. Memphis 103
- Feb 26, 2020 - Houston 140 vs. Memphis 112
- Jan 14, 2020 - Memphis 121 vs. Houston 110
- Nov 04, 2019 - Houston 107 vs. Memphis 100
- Mar 20, 2019 - Memphis 126 vs. Houston 125
- Jan 14, 2019 - Houston 112 vs. Memphis 94
- Dec 31, 2018 - Houston 113 vs. Memphis 101
- Dec 15, 2018 - Houston 105 vs. Memphis 97
- Nov 18, 2017 - Houston 105 vs. Memphis 83
- Nov 11, 2017 - Houston 111 vs. Memphis 96
- Oct 28, 2017 - Memphis 103 vs. Houston 89
- Oct 23, 2017 - Memphis 98 vs. Houston 90
- Mar 04, 2017 - Houston 123 vs. Memphis 108
- Jan 21, 2017 - Houston 119 vs. Memphis 95
- Jan 13, 2017 - Memphis 110 vs. Houston 105
- Dec 23, 2016 - Memphis 115 vs. Houston 109
- Mar 14, 2016 - Houston 130 vs. Memphis 81
- Jan 12, 2016 - Houston 107 vs. Memphis 91
- Nov 25, 2015 - Memphis 102 vs. Houston 93
- Nov 20, 2015 - Memphis 96 vs. Houston 84