Who's Playing

Houston @ Memphis

Current Records: Houston 18-54; Memphis 44-27

What to Know

The Houston Rockets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Memphis Grizzlies and are hoping to record their first win since March 6 of last year. Houston and Memphis will face off in a Southwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at FedExForum. The Rockets need to shore up a defense that is allowing 118.14 points per matchup.

On Monday, Houston lost to the Golden State Warriors at home by a decisive 121-108 margin. A silver lining for Houston was the play of forward Tari Eason, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 12 boards.

Meanwhile, things were close when the Grizz and the Dallas Mavericks clashed on Monday, but Memphis ultimately edged out the opposition 112-108. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the third quarter to overcome a 96-83 deficit. Power forward Santi Aldama and power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. were among the main playmakers for the Grizzlies as the former posted a double-double on 22 points and 14 rebounds and the latter had 28 points.

The Rockets have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 13-point spread they are up against. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Houston's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Memphis' win lifted them to 44-27 while Houston's defeat dropped them down to an irreparable 18-54. We'll see if the Grizz can repeat their recent success or if Houston bounces back and reverse their fortune.

Odds

The Grizzlies are a big 13-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 13.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Memphis have won 15 out of their last 28 games against Houston.