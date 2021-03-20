Who's Playing

Golden State @ Memphis

Current Records: Golden State 22-20; Memphis 18-20

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies will face off at 8 p.m. ET March 20 at FedExForum after both having played games yesterday. Golden State will be strutting in after a win while Memphis will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Warriors are hoping for another victory. They took down the Grizz 116-103 on Friday. Golden State's small forward Andrew Wiggins was on fire, shooting 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finishing with 40 points and eight boards.

Despite Golden State winning this past one, the oddsmakers have Memphis as a 5.5-point favorite. The Dubs are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Memphis' loss took them down to 18-20 while Golden State's victory pulled them up to 22-20. A win for the Grizz would reverse both their bad luck and Golden State's good luck. We'll see if the Grizz manages to pull off that tough task or if the Dubs keep their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: NBATV

Odds

The Grizzlies are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Golden State have won 13 out of their last 19 games against Memphis.