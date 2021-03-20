Who's Playing
Golden State @ Memphis
Current Records: Golden State 22-20; Memphis 18-20
What to Know
The Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies will face off at 8 p.m. ET March 20 at FedExForum after both having played games yesterday. Golden State will be strutting in after a win while Memphis will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The Warriors are hoping for another victory. They took down the Grizz 116-103 on Friday. Golden State's small forward Andrew Wiggins was on fire, shooting 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finishing with 40 points and eight boards.
Despite Golden State winning this past one, the oddsmakers have Memphis as a 5.5-point favorite. The Dubs are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Memphis' loss took them down to 18-20 while Golden State's victory pulled them up to 22-20. A win for the Grizz would reverse both their bad luck and Golden State's good luck. We'll see if the Grizz manages to pull off that tough task or if the Dubs keep their momentum going instead.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Grizzlies are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Golden State have won 13 out of their last 19 games against Memphis.
- Mar 19, 2021 - Golden State 116 vs. Memphis 103
- Jan 12, 2020 - Memphis 122 vs. Golden State 102
- Dec 09, 2019 - Memphis 110 vs. Golden State 102
- Nov 19, 2019 - Golden State 114 vs. Memphis 95
- Apr 10, 2019 - Memphis 132 vs. Golden State 117
- Mar 27, 2019 - Golden State 118 vs. Memphis 103
- Dec 17, 2018 - Golden State 110 vs. Memphis 93
- Nov 05, 2018 - Golden State 117 vs. Memphis 101
- Dec 30, 2017 - Golden State 141 vs. Memphis 128
- Dec 20, 2017 - Golden State 97 vs. Memphis 84
- Oct 21, 2017 - Memphis 111 vs. Golden State 101
- Mar 26, 2017 - Golden State 106 vs. Memphis 94
- Feb 10, 2017 - Golden State 122 vs. Memphis 107
- Jan 06, 2017 - Memphis 128 vs. Golden State 119
- Dec 10, 2016 - Memphis 110 vs. Golden State 89
- Apr 13, 2016 - Golden State 125 vs. Memphis 104
- Apr 09, 2016 - Golden State 100 vs. Memphis 99
- Nov 11, 2015 - Golden State 100 vs. Memphis 84
- Nov 02, 2015 - Golden State 119 vs. Memphis 69