Who's Playing
Chicago @ Atlanta
Current Records: Chicago 11-14; Atlanta 13-13
What to Know
The Atlanta Hawks will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Chicago Bulls at 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday at State Farm Arena. If the matchup is anything like Atlanta's 130-124 win from their previous meeting in March, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The Hawks were close but no cigar this past Friday as they fell 120-116 to the Brooklyn Nets. A silver lining for Atlanta was the play of shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, who shot 7-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 31 points. Bogdanovic's performance made up for a slower contest against the New York Knicks this past Wednesday. Bogdanovic's points were the most he has had all season.
Meanwhile, everything went Chicago's way against the Dallas Mavericks this past Saturday as they made off with a 144-115 victory. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 82-53. Chicago's small forward DeMar DeRozan did his thing and had 28 points and five assists in addition to nine rebounds.
Atlanta is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Charlotte Hornets Oct. 23 easily too and instead slipped up with a 126-109. In other words, don't count the Bulls out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Bally Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $28.16
Odds
The Hawks are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Atlanta have won 13 out of their last 25 games against Chicago.
- Mar 03, 2022 - Atlanta 130 vs. Chicago 124
- Feb 24, 2022 - Chicago 112 vs. Atlanta 108
- Dec 29, 2021 - Chicago 131 vs. Atlanta 117
- Dec 27, 2021 - Chicago 130 vs. Atlanta 118
- May 01, 2021 - Atlanta 108 vs. Chicago 97
- Apr 09, 2021 - Atlanta 120 vs. Chicago 108
- Dec 23, 2020 - Atlanta 124 vs. Chicago 104
- Dec 28, 2019 - Chicago 116 vs. Atlanta 81
- Dec 11, 2019 - Chicago 136 vs. Atlanta 102
- Nov 06, 2019 - Chicago 113 vs. Atlanta 93
- Mar 03, 2019 - Atlanta 123 vs. Chicago 118
- Mar 01, 2019 - Chicago 168 vs. Atlanta 161
- Jan 23, 2019 - Atlanta 121 vs. Chicago 101
- Oct 27, 2018 - Chicago 97 vs. Atlanta 85
- Mar 11, 2018 - Chicago 129 vs. Atlanta 122
- Jan 20, 2018 - Chicago 113 vs. Atlanta 97
- Oct 26, 2017 - Chicago 91 vs. Atlanta 86
- Apr 01, 2017 - Chicago 106 vs. Atlanta 104
- Jan 25, 2017 - Atlanta 119 vs. Chicago 114
- Jan 20, 2017 - Atlanta 102 vs. Chicago 93
- Nov 09, 2016 - Atlanta 115 vs. Chicago 107
- Mar 28, 2016 - Atlanta 102 vs. Chicago 100
- Feb 26, 2016 - Atlanta 103 vs. Chicago 88
- Feb 10, 2016 - Atlanta 113 vs. Chicago 90
- Jan 09, 2016 - Atlanta 120 vs. Chicago 105