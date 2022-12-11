Who's Playing

Chicago @ Atlanta

Current Records: Chicago 11-14; Atlanta 13-13

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Chicago Bulls at 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday at State Farm Arena. If the matchup is anything like Atlanta's 130-124 win from their previous meeting in March, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Hawks were close but no cigar this past Friday as they fell 120-116 to the Brooklyn Nets. A silver lining for Atlanta was the play of shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, who shot 7-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 31 points. Bogdanovic's performance made up for a slower contest against the New York Knicks this past Wednesday. Bogdanovic's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, everything went Chicago's way against the Dallas Mavericks this past Saturday as they made off with a 144-115 victory. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 82-53. Chicago's small forward DeMar DeRozan did his thing and had 28 points and five assists in addition to nine rebounds.

Atlanta is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Charlotte Hornets Oct. 23 easily too and instead slipped up with a 126-109. In other words, don't count the Bulls out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $28.16

Odds

The Hawks are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Atlanta have won 13 out of their last 25 games against Chicago.