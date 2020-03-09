Watch Hawks vs. Hornets: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game
How to watch Hawks vs. Hornets basketball game
Who's Playing
Charlotte @ Atlanta
Current Records: Charlotte 22-41; Atlanta 19-46
What to Know
The Charlotte Hornets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. Charlotte and the Atlanta Hawks will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at State Farm Arena. The Hornets should still be riding high after a victory, while Atlanta will be looking to right the ship.
Charlotte was able to grind out a solid win over the Houston Rockets this past Saturday, winning 108-99. Charlotte's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but power forward P.J. Washington led the charge as he had 22 points along with five rebounds.
Meanwhile, the game between Atlanta and the Memphis Grizzlies this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Atlanta falling 118-101 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Small forward De'Andre Hunter wasn't much of a difference maker for the Hawks and picked up six fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 2-for-11, 6-point finish.
Charlotte isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 4.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.
The Hornets are now 22-41 while Atlanta sits at 19-46. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Charlotte is worst in the league in points per game, with only 102.2 on average. The Hawks have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the second most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 119.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Fox Sports Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
Odds
The Hawks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 224
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Charlotte have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Atlanta.
- Dec 08, 2019 - Atlanta 122 vs. Charlotte 107
- Feb 09, 2019 - Charlotte 129 vs. Atlanta 120
- Nov 28, 2018 - Charlotte 108 vs. Atlanta 94
- Nov 25, 2018 - Atlanta 124 vs. Charlotte 123
- Nov 06, 2018 - Charlotte 113 vs. Atlanta 102
- Mar 15, 2018 - Charlotte 129 vs. Atlanta 117
- Jan 31, 2018 - Charlotte 123 vs. Atlanta 110
- Jan 26, 2018 - Charlotte 121 vs. Atlanta 110
- Oct 20, 2017 - Charlotte 109 vs. Atlanta 91
- Apr 11, 2017 - Atlanta 103 vs. Charlotte 76
- Mar 20, 2017 - Charlotte 105 vs. Atlanta 90
- Dec 17, 2016 - Charlotte 107 vs. Atlanta 99
- Nov 18, 2016 - Charlotte 100 vs. Atlanta 96
- Feb 28, 2016 - Atlanta 87 vs. Charlotte 76
- Jan 13, 2016 - Charlotte 107 vs. Atlanta 84
- Nov 01, 2015 - Atlanta 94 vs. Charlotte 92
- Oct 30, 2015 - Atlanta 97 vs. Charlotte 94
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Kyrie's fingerprints all over Nets drama
Irving has never been with a team that didn't eventually end up in turmoil
-
NBA coaching tracker for 2020 offseason
Three head coaches have already been replaced this season. Who's next to follow?
-
NBA Power Rankings: Lakers take top spot
The Lakers beat what many would consider to be their top competition for the NBA title this...
-
Nuggets vs. Bucks odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Bucks vs. Nuggets game 10,000 times.
-
Hawks vs. Hornets odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Hawks vs. Hornets game 10,000 times.
-
Giannis still rightful MVP over LeBron
LeBron is playing like an MVP; Giannis is playing like the greatest regular-season player of...
-
Lakers notch first win vs. Clippers
The Lakers beat the Clippers for the first time this meeting on Sunday afternoon
-
Lakers outpace Bucks in Finals preview
Giannis and the Bucks failed to best Los Angeles in their matchup LeBron and the Lakers