Watch Hawks vs. Hornets: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Atlanta

Current Records: Charlotte 22-41; Atlanta 19-46

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. Charlotte and the Atlanta Hawks will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at State Farm Arena. The Hornets should still be riding high after a victory, while Atlanta will be looking to right the ship.

Charlotte was able to grind out a solid win over the Houston Rockets this past Saturday, winning 108-99. Charlotte's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but power forward P.J. Washington led the charge as he had 22 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the game between Atlanta and the Memphis Grizzlies this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Atlanta falling 118-101 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Small forward De'Andre Hunter wasn't much of a difference maker for the Hawks and picked up six fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 2-for-11, 6-point finish.

Charlotte isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 4.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.

The Hornets are now 22-41 while Atlanta sits at 19-46. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Charlotte is worst in the league in points per game, with only 102.2 on average. The Hawks have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the second most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 119.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Fox Sports Carolina

Fox Sports Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Hawks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 224

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Charlotte have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Atlanta.