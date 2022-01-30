Through 3 Quarters
The Miami Heat typically have all the answers at home, but the Toronto Raptors are posing a tough problem. After three quarters it's looking more and more like the Raptors' high-powered offense is just too much for Miami as Toronto lead 85-75.
Toronto has been riding high on the performance of shooting guard Gary Trent Jr., who has 26 points in addition to five steals. One thing to keep an eye out for is Chris Boucher's foul situation as he currently sits at four.
Small forward Jimmy Butler has led the way so far for Miami, as he has 29 points and six assists along with eight boards and two blocks.
Miami has lost 78% of the time when they were down heading into the fourth quarter this year, so this one seems just about wrapped up
Who's Playing
Toronto @ Miami
Current Records: Toronto 23-23; Miami 32-17
What to Know
The Miami Heat are getting right back to it as they host the Toronto Raptors at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 29 at FTX Arena. Miami is the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting matchup likely to go down to the wire.
The Heat beat the Los Angeles Clippers 121-114 this past Friday. It was another big night for Miami's small forward Jimmy Butler, who had 26 points and nine assists in addition to six rebounds.
Meanwhile, Toronto was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Wednesday as they fell 111-105 to the Chicago Bulls. Toronto's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of small forward OG Anunoby, who had 23 points along with five boards, and shooting guard Gary Trent Jr., who shot 6-for-10 from downtown and finished with 32 points.
Miami is now 32-17 while the Raptors sit at 23-23. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Heat rank fourth in the league when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 7.2 on average. But Toronto comes into the contest boasting the third most steals per game in the league at 9.17. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: The Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $40.00
Odds
The Heat are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Heat as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Toronto have won 17 out of their last 29 games against Miami.
- Jan 17, 2022 - Miami 104 vs. Toronto 99
- Feb 24, 2021 - Miami 116 vs. Toronto 108
- Jan 22, 2021 - Toronto 101 vs. Miami 81
- Jan 20, 2021 - Miami 111 vs. Toronto 102
- Aug 03, 2020 - Toronto 107 vs. Miami 103
- Jan 02, 2020 - Miami 84 vs. Toronto 76
- Dec 03, 2019 - Miami 121 vs. Toronto 110
- Apr 07, 2019 - Toronto 117 vs. Miami 109
- Mar 10, 2019 - Toronto 125 vs. Miami 104
- Dec 26, 2018 - Toronto 106 vs. Miami 104
- Nov 25, 2018 - Toronto 125 vs. Miami 115
- Apr 11, 2018 - Miami 116 vs. Toronto 109
- Feb 13, 2018 - Toronto 115 vs. Miami 112
- Jan 09, 2018 - Miami 90 vs. Toronto 89
- Apr 07, 2017 - Toronto 96 vs. Miami 94
- Mar 23, 2017 - Toronto 101 vs. Miami 84
- Mar 11, 2017 - Miami 104 vs. Toronto 89
- Nov 04, 2016 - Toronto 96 vs. Miami 87
- May 15, 2016 - Toronto 116 vs. Miami 89
- May 13, 2016 - Miami 103 vs. Toronto 91
- May 11, 2016 - Toronto 99 vs. Miami 91
- May 09, 2016 - Miami 94 vs. Toronto 87
- May 07, 2016 - Toronto 95 vs. Miami 91
- May 05, 2016 - Toronto 96 vs. Miami 92
- May 03, 2016 - Miami 102 vs. Toronto 96
- Mar 12, 2016 - Toronto 112 vs. Miami 104
- Jan 22, 2016 - Toronto 101 vs. Miami 81
- Dec 18, 2015 - Toronto 108 vs. Miami 94
- Nov 08, 2015 - Miami 96 vs. Toronto 76
Injury Report for Miami
- Kyle Lowry: Out (Personal)
- Markieff Morris: Out (Covid-19)
- KZ Okpala: Out (Wrist)
- Chris Silva: Out (Not Injury Related)
- Victor Oladipo: Out (Knee)
Injury Report for Toronto
- Khem Birch: Out (Nose)
- David Johnson: Out (Covid-19)