Through 3 Quarters

The Miami Heat typically have all the answers at home, but the Toronto Raptors are posing a tough problem. After three quarters it's looking more and more like the Raptors' high-powered offense is just too much for Miami as Toronto lead 85-75.

Toronto has been riding high on the performance of shooting guard Gary Trent Jr., who has 26 points in addition to five steals. One thing to keep an eye out for is Chris Boucher's foul situation as he currently sits at four.

Small forward Jimmy Butler has led the way so far for Miami, as he has 29 points and six assists along with eight boards and two blocks.

Miami has lost 78% of the time when they were down heading into the fourth quarter this year, so this one seems just about wrapped up

Who's Playing

Toronto @ Miami

Current Records: Toronto 23-23; Miami 32-17

What to Know

The Miami Heat are getting right back to it as they host the Toronto Raptors at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 29 at FTX Arena. Miami is the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting matchup likely to go down to the wire.

The Heat beat the Los Angeles Clippers 121-114 this past Friday. It was another big night for Miami's small forward Jimmy Butler, who had 26 points and nine assists in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Toronto was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Wednesday as they fell 111-105 to the Chicago Bulls. Toronto's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of small forward OG Anunoby, who had 23 points along with five boards, and shooting guard Gary Trent Jr., who shot 6-for-10 from downtown and finished with 32 points.

Miami is now 32-17 while the Raptors sit at 23-23. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Heat rank fourth in the league when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 7.2 on average. But Toronto comes into the contest boasting the third most steals per game in the league at 9.17. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida

FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $40.00

Odds

The Heat are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Heat as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Toronto have won 17 out of their last 29 games against Miami.

Injury Report for Miami

Kyle Lowry: Out (Personal)

Markieff Morris: Out (Covid-19)

KZ Okpala: Out (Wrist)

Chris Silva: Out (Not Injury Related)

Victor Oladipo: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Toronto