Watch Heat vs. Spurs: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Miami

Current Records: San Antonio 17-21; Miami 27-12

What to Know

On Wednesday, the San Antonio Spurs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115 points per contest. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Miami Heat will meet up at 7:30 p.m. ET at AmericanAirlines Arena. San Antonio isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

The Spurs escaped with a win against the Toronto Raptors by the margin of a single free throw, 105-104. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the third quarter to overcome an 82-69 deficit.

Speaking of close games: the point spread favored Miami on Sunday, but luck did not. They fell just short of the New York Knicks by a score of 124-121. SF Jimmy Butler put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 25 points and ten rebounds in addition to six assists.

San Antonio's win lifted them to 17-21 while Miami's defeat dropped them down to 27-12. We'll see if the Spurs can repeat their recent success or if Miami bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida

AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: Fox Sports - Southwest

Fox Sports - Southwest Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $28.00

Odds

The Heat are a 5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 222

Series History

San Antonio have won six out of their last eight games against Miami.