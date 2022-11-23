Who's Playing

Washington @ Miami

Current Records: Washington 10-7; Miami 7-11

What to Know

The Miami Heat will be returning home after a four-game road trip. Miami and the Washington Wizards will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at FTX Arena. Washington will be strutting in after a win while the Heat will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It looks like Miami got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They fell in a 105-101 heartbreaker to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Miami was up 60-47 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Miami's loss came about despite a quality game from point guard Kyle Lowry, who had 21 points and nine assists in addition to five rebounds.

Speaking of close games: Washington came out on top in a nail-biter against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, sneaking past 106-102. Washington's power forward Kyle Kuzma was one of the most active players for the team, posting a double-double on 28 points and ten boards along with five assists.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Heat are expected to win a tight contest. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Monday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Miami is now 7-11 while the Wizards sit at 10-7. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Miami is stumbling into the contest with the second fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 108.2 on average. Washington has experienced some struggles of their own as they are fourth worst in the league in points per game, with only 108.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida

FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: NBC Sports Washington

NBC Sports Washington Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $34.90

Odds

The Heat are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami have won 13 out of their last 28 games against Washington.