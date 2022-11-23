Who's Playing
Washington @ Miami
Current Records: Washington 10-7; Miami 7-11
What to Know
The Miami Heat will be returning home after a four-game road trip. Miami and the Washington Wizards will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at FTX Arena. Washington will be strutting in after a win while the Heat will be stumbling in from a defeat.
It looks like Miami got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They fell in a 105-101 heartbreaker to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Miami was up 60-47 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Miami's loss came about despite a quality game from point guard Kyle Lowry, who had 21 points and nine assists in addition to five rebounds.
Speaking of close games: Washington came out on top in a nail-biter against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, sneaking past 106-102. Washington's power forward Kyle Kuzma was one of the most active players for the team, posting a double-double on 28 points and ten boards along with five assists.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Heat are expected to win a tight contest. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Monday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.
Miami is now 7-11 while the Wizards sit at 10-7. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Miami is stumbling into the contest with the second fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 108.2 on average. Washington has experienced some struggles of their own as they are fourth worst in the league in points per game, with only 108.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida
- TV: NBC Sports Washington
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $34.90
Odds
The Heat are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Miami have won 13 out of their last 28 games against Washington.
- Nov 18, 2022 - Washington 107 vs. Miami 106
- Feb 07, 2022 - Miami 121 vs. Washington 100
- Dec 28, 2021 - Washington 0 vs. Miami 0
- Nov 20, 2021 - Washington 103 vs. Miami 100
- Nov 18, 2021 - Miami 112 vs. Washington 97
- Feb 05, 2021 - Miami 122 vs. Washington 95
- Feb 03, 2021 - Washington 103 vs. Miami 100
- Jan 09, 2021 - Miami 128 vs. Washington 124
- Mar 08, 2020 - Miami 0 vs. Washington 0
- Jan 22, 2020 - Miami 134 vs. Washington 129
- Dec 30, 2019 - Washington 123 vs. Miami 105
- Dec 06, 2019 - Miami 112 vs. Washington 103
- Mar 23, 2019 - Miami 113 vs. Washington 108
- Jan 04, 2019 - Miami 115 vs. Washington 109
- Nov 10, 2018 - Washington 0 vs. Miami 0
- Oct 18, 2018 - Miami 113 vs. Washington 112
- Mar 10, 2018 - Washington 0 vs. Miami 0
- Mar 06, 2018 - Washington 117 vs. Miami 113
- Nov 17, 2017 - Miami 0 vs. Washington 0
- Nov 15, 2017 - Washington 102 vs. Miami 93
- Apr 12, 2017 - Miami 110 vs. Washington 102
- Apr 08, 2017 - Miami 106 vs. Washington 103
- Dec 12, 2016 - Miami 112 vs. Washington 101
- Nov 19, 2016 - Miami 114 vs. Washington 111
- Feb 20, 2016 - Washington 0 vs. Miami 0
- Jan 20, 2016 - Miami 0 vs. Washington 0
- Jan 03, 2016 - Miami 0 vs. Washington 0
- Dec 07, 2015 - Washington 0 vs. Miami 0