Who's Playing
Denver @ Utah
Current Records: Denver 2-1; Utah 2-0
What to Know
The Utah Jazz will take on the Denver Nuggets at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at Vivint Arena after having had a few days off. If the game is anything like Utah's 127-120 victory from their previous meeting in May, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The Jazz beat the Sacramento Kings 110-101 this past Friday. Center Rudy Gobert was the offensive standout of the contest for Utah, posting a double-double on 20 rebounds and 17 points.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored Denver on Monday, but luck did not. They took a hard 99-87 fall against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite the defeat, Denver got a solid performance out of center Nikola Jokic, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 19 boards. That makes it three consecutive games in which Jokic has had at least 13 rebounds.
Utah's win lifted them to 2-0 while Denver's loss dropped them down to 2-1. We'll see if Utah can repeat their recent success or if the Nuggets bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.00
Odds
The Jazz are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Utah have won 16 out of their last 29 games against Denver.
