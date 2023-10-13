Skylar Diggins-Smith is a six-time WNBA All-Star, and she has earned two of those All-Star appearances while pregnant. That was news to actor and comedian Kevin Hart, who immediately threw a jab at LeBron James about his accomplishments.

During this week's Amazon Prime's alternate Thursday Night Football broadcast featuring "The Shop," Diggins-Smith and Hart joined James to watch some of the action. That's when Diggins-Smith revealed that she had some of her best seasons when she was with child.

"I did it with both my kids," Diggins-Smith said. "I made All-Star seasons, and I led the league in minutes played both years."

Hart was shocked to find that out and turned to James before quipping, "What are you doing?"

In 2018, when Diggins-Smith was pregnant with her first child, she averaged 17.9 points and 6.2 assists with the Dallas Wings. In 2022, as a member of the Phoenix Mercury, Diggins-Smith was even more productive while pregnant with her second child. She notched 19.7 points, 5.5 assists, and 4.0 rebounds per game.

James does have four NBA titles and four MVP awards to his name, but as Hart jokingly pointed out, he has never done any of that while expecting.

After having her second child in the spring, Diggins-Smith was on maternity leave for the 2023 season. In August, she publicly slammed the Mercury organization for not allowing her to use any of the team facilities to train in the meantime. She is now set to be a free agent in the offseason.