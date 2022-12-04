Who's Playing
Chicago @ Sacramento
Current Records: Chicago 9-13; Sacramento 12-9
What to Know
The Sacramento Kings and the Chicago Bulls are even-steven against one another since February of 2016 (7-7), but not for long. Sacramento is getting right back to it as they host the Bulls at 6 p.m. ET Dec. 4 at Golden 1 Center. The Kings are out to stop an eight-game streak of losses at home.
Sacramento made easy work of the Los Angeles Clippers this past Saturday and carried off a 123-96 victory. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 60-38. It was another big night for Sacramento's center Domantas Sabonis, who had 24 points and six assists along with five boards.
Meanwhile, Chicago came up short against the Golden State Warriors this past Friday, falling 119-111. Chicago's defeat came about despite a quality game from center Nikola Vucevic, who posted a double-double on 23 points and 11 rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Sacramento is expected to win a tight contest Sunday. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Sacramento's win lifted them to 12-9 while Chicago's loss dropped them down to 9-13. Allowing an average of 116.19 points per game, the Kings haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: NBC Sports Chicago
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $40.97
Odds
The Kings are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Sacramento and Chicago both have seven wins in their last 14 games.
