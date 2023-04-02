Who's Playing
San Antonio @ Sacramento
Current Records: San Antonio 19-58; Sacramento 47-30
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs haven't won a matchup against the Sacramento Kings since Nov. 10 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. San Antonio's road trip will continue as they head to Golden 1 Center at 6 p.m. ET to face off against Sacramento. Allowing an average of 122.7 points per game, the Spurs have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the game.
San Antonio ended up a good deal behind the Golden State Warriors when they played this past Friday, losing 130-115. The top scorer for San Antonio was small forward Keldon Johnson (22 points).
Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Sacramento this past Friday. They put the hurt on the Portland Trail Blazers with a sharp 138-114 victory. Center Domantas Sabonis (20 points), point guard De'Aaron Fox (20 points), power forward Keegan Murray (20 points), and shooting guard Malik Monk (20 points) were the top scorers for the Kings. That makes it four consecutive games in which Domantas Sabonis has had at least ten rebounds.
The Spurs have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 16-point spread they are up against. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on San Antonio's opponents whenever they hit the road.
Sacramento's win lifted them to 47-30 while San Antonio's defeat dropped them down to an irreparable 19-58. In their victory, the Kings relied heavily on De'Aaron Fox, who almost posted a triple-double on 20 points, 11 dimes, and eight boards. San Antonio will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: KMYS CW 35 San Antonio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $114.00
Odds
The Kings are a big 16-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 15.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
San Antonio have won 16 out of their last 26 games against Sacramento.
- Feb 01, 2023 - Sacramento 119 vs. San Antonio 109
- Jan 15, 2023 - Sacramento 132 vs. San Antonio 119
- Nov 17, 2022 - Sacramento 130 vs. San Antonio 112
- Mar 03, 2022 - Sacramento 115 vs. San Antonio 112
- Dec 19, 2021 - Sacramento 121 vs. San Antonio 114
- Nov 10, 2021 - San Antonio 136 vs. Sacramento 117
- May 07, 2021 - San Antonio 113 vs. Sacramento 104
- Mar 31, 2021 - San Antonio 120 vs. Sacramento 106
- Mar 29, 2021 - Sacramento 132 vs. San Antonio 115
- Jul 31, 2020 - San Antonio 129 vs. Sacramento 120
- Feb 08, 2020 - Sacramento 122 vs. San Antonio 102
- Dec 06, 2019 - San Antonio 105 vs. Sacramento 104
- Mar 31, 2019 - Sacramento 113 vs. San Antonio 106
- Feb 04, 2019 - Sacramento 127 vs. San Antonio 112
- Nov 12, 2018 - Sacramento 104 vs. San Antonio 99
- Apr 09, 2018 - San Antonio 98 vs. Sacramento 85
- Jan 28, 2018 - San Antonio 113 vs. Sacramento 98
- Jan 08, 2018 - San Antonio 107 vs. Sacramento 100
- Dec 23, 2017 - San Antonio 108 vs. Sacramento 99
- Mar 19, 2017 - San Antonio 118 vs. Sacramento 102
- Mar 08, 2017 - San Antonio 114 vs. Sacramento 104
- Nov 16, 2016 - San Antonio 110 vs. Sacramento 105
- Oct 27, 2016 - San Antonio 102 vs. Sacramento 94
- Mar 05, 2016 - San Antonio 104 vs. Sacramento 94
- Feb 24, 2016 - San Antonio 108 vs. Sacramento 92
- Nov 09, 2015 - San Antonio 106 vs. Sacramento 88