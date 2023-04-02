Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Sacramento

Current Records: San Antonio 19-58; Sacramento 47-30

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs haven't won a matchup against the Sacramento Kings since Nov. 10 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. San Antonio's road trip will continue as they head to Golden 1 Center at 6 p.m. ET to face off against Sacramento. Allowing an average of 122.7 points per game, the Spurs have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the game.

San Antonio ended up a good deal behind the Golden State Warriors when they played this past Friday, losing 130-115. The top scorer for San Antonio was small forward Keldon Johnson (22 points).

Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Sacramento this past Friday. They put the hurt on the Portland Trail Blazers with a sharp 138-114 victory. Center Domantas Sabonis (20 points), point guard De'Aaron Fox (20 points), power forward Keegan Murray (20 points), and shooting guard Malik Monk (20 points) were the top scorers for the Kings. That makes it four consecutive games in which Domantas Sabonis has had at least ten rebounds.

The Spurs have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 16-point spread they are up against. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on San Antonio's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Sacramento's win lifted them to 47-30 while San Antonio's defeat dropped them down to an irreparable 19-58. In their victory, the Kings relied heavily on De'Aaron Fox, who almost posted a triple-double on 20 points, 11 dimes, and eight boards. San Antonio will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: KMYS CW 35 San Antonio

KMYS CW 35 San Antonio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $114.00

Odds

The Kings are a big 16-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 15.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Antonio have won 16 out of their last 26 games against Sacramento.