Los Angeles @ Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Clippers are 21-6 against the Los Angeles Lakers since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. The Clippers will face off against Los Angeles at 10 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles was on the positive side of .500 (42-40) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. The Lakers were 33-49 last year and are coming off of a 123-109 defeat against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.

Los Angeles is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. But these early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $105.00

The Clippers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Clippers, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

