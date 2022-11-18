Who's Playing

Detroit @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Detroit 3-13; Los Angeles 3-10

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Detroit Pistons are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (5-5-3), but not for long. The Lakers will take on Detroit at 10:30 p.m. ET Friday at Crypto.com Arena after having had a few days off. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last November, where Los Angeles won nothing to nothing, we could be in for a big score.

Los Angeles had enough points to win and then some against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, taking their game 116-103. Center Anthony Davis continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, posting a double-double on 37 points and 18 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Pistons were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 96-91 to the Los Angeles Clippers. The losing side was boosted by small forward Bojan Bogdanovic, who had 26 points.

The Lakers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

Los Angeles' win lifted them to 3-10 while Detroit's defeat dropped them down to 3-13. Allowing an average of 116.81 points per game, the Pistons haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $41.87

Odds

The Lakers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles and Detroit both have five wins in their last 13 games.