Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Phoenix 38-33; Los Angeles 35-37

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers haven't won a game against the Phoenix Suns since May 27 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. After a few days' rest for both teams, they will meet up at 10 p.m. ET March 22 at Crypto.com Arena. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.

The Lakers didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Orlando Magic on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 111-105 victory. Among those leading the charge for Los Angeles was shooting guard Austin Reaves, who had 35 points and six assists in addition to six rebounds.

Speaking of close games: it was a hard-fought game, but Phoenix had to settle for a 124-120 defeat against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. Shooting guard Devin Booker put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 46 points.

Los Angeles' win lifted them to 35-37 while Phoenix's loss dropped them down to 38-33. Allowing an average of 116.79 points per game, Los Angeles hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $50.00

Odds

The Suns are a slight 1-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Suns slightly, as the game opened with the Suns as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Phoenix have won 19 out of their last 34 games against Los Angeles.