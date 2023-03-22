Who's Playing
Phoenix @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Phoenix 38-33; Los Angeles 35-37
What to Know
The Los Angeles Lakers haven't won a game against the Phoenix Suns since May 27 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. After a few days' rest for both teams, they will meet up at 10 p.m. ET March 22 at Crypto.com Arena. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.
The Lakers didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Orlando Magic on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 111-105 victory. Among those leading the charge for Los Angeles was shooting guard Austin Reaves, who had 35 points and six assists in addition to six rebounds.
Speaking of close games: it was a hard-fought game, but Phoenix had to settle for a 124-120 defeat against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. Shooting guard Devin Booker put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 46 points.
Los Angeles' win lifted them to 35-37 while Phoenix's loss dropped them down to 38-33. Allowing an average of 116.79 points per game, Los Angeles hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $50.00
Odds
The Suns are a slight 1-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Bettors have moved against the Suns slightly, as the game opened with the Suns as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Phoenix have won 19 out of their last 34 games against Los Angeles.
- Dec 19, 2022 - Phoenix 130 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Nov 22, 2022 - Phoenix 115 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Apr 05, 2022 - Phoenix 121 vs. Los Angeles 110
- Mar 13, 2022 - Phoenix 140 vs. Los Angeles 111
- Dec 21, 2021 - Phoenix 108 vs. Los Angeles 90
- Oct 22, 2021 - Phoenix 115 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Jun 03, 2021 - Phoenix 113 vs. Los Angeles 100
- Jun 01, 2021 - Phoenix 115 vs. Los Angeles 85
- May 30, 2021 - Phoenix 100 vs. Los Angeles 92
- May 27, 2021 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Phoenix 95
- May 25, 2021 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Phoenix 102
- May 23, 2021 - Phoenix 99 vs. Los Angeles 90
- May 09, 2021 - Los Angeles 123 vs. Phoenix 110
- Mar 21, 2021 - Phoenix 111 vs. Los Angeles 94
- Mar 02, 2021 - Phoenix 114 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Feb 10, 2020 - Los Angeles 125 vs. Phoenix 100
- Jan 01, 2020 - Los Angeles 117 vs. Phoenix 107
- Nov 12, 2019 - Los Angeles 123 vs. Phoenix 115
- Mar 02, 2019 - Phoenix 118 vs. Los Angeles 109
- Jan 27, 2019 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Phoenix 102
- Dec 02, 2018 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Phoenix 96
- Oct 24, 2018 - Los Angeles 131 vs. Phoenix 113
- Feb 06, 2018 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Phoenix 93
- Nov 17, 2017 - Phoenix 122 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Nov 13, 2017 - Los Angeles 100 vs. Phoenix 93
- Oct 20, 2017 - Los Angeles 132 vs. Phoenix 130
- Mar 09, 2017 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Phoenix 110
- Feb 15, 2017 - Phoenix 137 vs. Los Angeles 101
- Dec 09, 2016 - Phoenix 119 vs. Los Angeles 115
- Nov 06, 2016 - Los Angeles 119 vs. Phoenix 108
- Mar 23, 2016 - Phoenix 119 vs. Los Angeles 107
- Mar 18, 2016 - Phoenix 95 vs. Los Angeles 90
- Jan 03, 2016 - Los Angeles 97 vs. Phoenix 77
- Nov 16, 2015 - Phoenix 120 vs. Los Angeles 101