Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Oklahoma City 36-37; Los Angeles 36-37

What to Know

This Friday, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.3 points per game. They might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 p.m. ET March 24 at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles will be strutting in after a victory while Oklahoma City will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It was all tied up 54-54 at halftime, but the Thunder were not quite the Los Angeles Clippers' equal in the second half when they met on Thursday. Oklahoma City's painful 127-105 loss to the Clippers might stick with them for a while. This matchup was a close 54-54 at the break, but unfortunately for Oklahoma City it sure didn't stay that way. A silver lining for them was the play of shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 30 points in addition to three blocks. The game made it Gilgeous-Alexander's third in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, the Lakers had enough points to win and then some against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, taking their matchup 122-111. Los Angeles' shooting guard Austin Reaves looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 25 points and 11 dimes.

Oklahoma City is expected to lose this next one by 6. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 26-12-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

In the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, Oklahoma City was in the race but had to settle for second with a 123-117 finish. Can they avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $40.00

Odds

The Lakers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 14 out of their last 27 games against Los Angeles.