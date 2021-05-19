Who's Playing

Golden State @ Los Angeles

Regular Season Records: Golden State 39-33; Los Angeles 42-30

What to Know

After a six-game homestand, the Golden State Warriors will be on the road as they take on the Lakers in the first round of the play-in tournament. The Lakers will be seeking to avenge the 128-97 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played March 15th.

The Dubs strolled past the Memphis Grizzlies with points to spare on Sunday, taking the matchup 113-101. Point guard Stephen Curry took over for Golden State, finishing with 46 points (a whopping 41% of their total) and nine assists along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers didn't have too much trouble with the New Orleans Pelicans on the road on Sunday as they won 110-98. The Lakers' small forward LeBron James did his thing and had 25 points and six assists.

Golden State is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.

Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Golden State have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.20%, which places them third in the league. As for Los Angeles, they come into the contest boasting the second fewest points allowed per game in the league at 106.8.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lakers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State have won 14 out of their last 22 games against Los Angeles.