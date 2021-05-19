Who's Playing
Golden State @ Los Angeles
Regular Season Records: Golden State 39-33; Los Angeles 42-30
What to Know
After a six-game homestand, the Golden State Warriors will be on the road as they take on the Lakers in the first round of the play-in tournament. The Lakers will be seeking to avenge the 128-97 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played March 15th.
The Dubs strolled past the Memphis Grizzlies with points to spare on Sunday, taking the matchup 113-101. Point guard Stephen Curry took over for Golden State, finishing with 46 points (a whopping 41% of their total) and nine assists along with seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers didn't have too much trouble with the New Orleans Pelicans on the road on Sunday as they won 110-98. The Lakers' small forward LeBron James did his thing and had 25 points and six assists.
Golden State is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.
Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Golden State have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.20%, which places them third in the league. As for Los Angeles, they come into the contest boasting the second fewest points allowed per game in the league at 106.8.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Lakers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Golden State have won 14 out of their last 22 games against Los Angeles.
- Mar 15, 2021 - Los Angeles 128 vs. Golden State 97
- Feb 28, 2021 - Los Angeles 117 vs. Golden State 91
- Jan 18, 2021 - Golden State 115 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Feb 27, 2020 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Golden State 86
- Feb 08, 2020 - Los Angeles 125 vs. Golden State 120
- Nov 13, 2019 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Golden State 94
- Apr 04, 2019 - Golden State 108 vs. Los Angeles 90
- Feb 02, 2019 - Golden State 115 vs. Los Angeles 101
- Jan 21, 2019 - Golden State 130 vs. Los Angeles 111
- Dec 25, 2018 - Los Angeles 127 vs. Golden State 101
- Mar 14, 2018 - Golden State 117 vs. Los Angeles 106
- Dec 22, 2017 - Golden State 113 vs. Los Angeles 106
- Dec 18, 2017 - Golden State 116 vs. Los Angeles 114
- Nov 29, 2017 - Golden State 127 vs. Los Angeles 123
- Apr 12, 2017 - Golden State 109 vs. Los Angeles 94
- Nov 25, 2016 - Golden State 109 vs. Los Angeles 85
- Nov 23, 2016 - Golden State 149 vs. Los Angeles 106
- Nov 04, 2016 - Los Angeles 117 vs. Golden State 97
- Mar 06, 2016 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Golden State 95
- Jan 14, 2016 - Golden State 116 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Jan 05, 2016 - Golden State 109 vs. Los Angeles 88
- Nov 24, 2015 - Golden State 111 vs. Los Angeles 77