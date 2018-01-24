WATCH: LeBron James becomes seventh player to reach 30,000 career points

LeBron James has reached another milestone in his historic career.

Along with the rings, the MVPs, the scoring titles and his countless other accomplishments, LeBron has now become the seventh player in NBA history to score 30,000 career points.

Entering the Cavaliers' game on Tuesday night against the Spurs, LeBron needed just seven points to reach the milestone, and it didn't take him long to get them. LeBron got that order of business out of the way in the first quarter, scoring eight points in the opening frame.

Late in the first quarter, he pulled up for a deep jumper just inside the 3-point line and saw it nestle into the net, pushing his career point total to 30,001.

Welcome to the 30K club, LeBron James! pic.twitter.com/7KFiQft8XJ — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) January 24, 2018

The other players to reach the legendary mark, are Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain and Dirk Nowitzki -- the big German, of course, being the only other active player on the list. In addition to simply joining the list, LeBron was the fastest to 30K.

With that bucket, @KingJames is now the youngest player in @NBA history to score 30,000 career points at 33 years and 24 days, and just the 7th player ever to reach that milestone — Cavs Official Notes (@CavsNotes) January 24, 2018

Kobe Bryant, at 34 years old, was previously the youngest to reach the milestone.

LeBron James (33) becomes the youngest player in NBA history to reach 30,000 points (Kobe Bryant, 34, was previous youngest) pic.twitter.com/oslts9vvNS — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 24, 2018

At just 33 years old, and in the middle of one of the best seasons of his career, LeBron certainly seems likely to continue climbing on the all-time scoring list.