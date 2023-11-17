Who's Playing

Houston Rockets @ Los Angeles Clippers

Current Records: Houston 6-3, Los Angeles 3-7

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

What to Know

The Rockets have enjoyed a seven-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Crypto.com Arena after having had a few days off. The Clippers are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Rockets in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Last Sunday, it was close, but Houston sidestepped Denver for a 107-104 win. That's two games straight that the Rockets have won by exactly three points.

Meanwhile, the Clippers' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their sixth straight loss. They fell just short of Denver by a score of 111-108. The Clippers have not had much luck with the Nuggets recently, as the team's come up short the last six times they've met.

Paul George put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 35 points along with 7 rebounds and 3 steals.

Houston's victory bumped their record up to 6-3. As for Los Angeles, they bumped their record down to 3-7 with that defeat, which was their sixth straight on the road.

While only the Rockets took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their next game, the Clippers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. Houston might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

The Rockets might still be hurting after the devastating 121-100 loss they got from the Clippers in their previous matchup back in January. Can the Rockets avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Los Angeles is a big 7.5-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Clippers, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 218.5 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Houston.